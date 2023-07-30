Aditi Ashok's thrilling battle at Amundi Evian Championship

Aditi Ashok, the Indian golfer, faced a challenging round in the Major, slipping to Tied-57th position after a 3-over 74. Meanwhile, France's Celine Boutier maintained her lead with a brilliant 4-under 67, holding a three-stroke advantage at 11-under.

Aditi's journey in her 26th Major has been a quest for a coveted top-10 finish and her first victory on the LPGA Tour. However, she encountered difficulties on Saturday, registering three bogeys on the 6th, 14th, and 15th holes. Celine Boutier holds the lead on the leaderboard with an impressive score of -14. On the other hand, Aditi Ashok is currently positioned at T42 with a score of +1.

The Amundi Evian Championship has witnessed fierce competition, with other talented golfers like Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee, Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda, and Yuka Saso chasing the top spot.

As the tournament unfolds, Aditi's determination and perseverance will be put to the test. While she faces challenges, the opportunity to showcase her skills against formidable opponents is undeniable.

For Aditi, every shot matters as she strives to climb up the leaderboard and make her mark at this prestigious event. As the championship progresses, fans eagerly await thrilling moments on the greens.

Aditi Ashok's performance remains a focal point as she seeks to overcome obstacles and emerge triumphant. While Celine Boutier's lead is significant, the nature of the championship ensures that anything can happen.

Aditi Ashok's Amundi Evian Championship prize money payout

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship witnessed historic victories that went beyond the prize money payout. Celine Boutier's triumph has earned her an impressive $1 million from the $6.5 million purse.

However, her victory held special significance as she won a major championship on home soil in France, filling her with immense pride. Closing out her victory with a brilliant closing 68, she secured a six-shot win and etched her name in history as the first Frenchwoman to win at Evian Resort.

On the other hand, Aditi Ashok's presence and performance held immense value, inspiring a generation of golfers in India. Finishing at T42 with a score of +1, she earned $27,910 in prize money.

Although she missed out on the title, her efforts showcased her talent and potential on the international stage, contributing to the growth and recognition of golf in India.

Both Celine and Aditi's achievements in the championship serve as a testament to the spirit of resilience and determination in professional golf. Their historic feats will continue to inspire aspiring golfers and leave a lasting impact on the sport.