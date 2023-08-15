Anirban Lahiri shines at LIV Golf Bedminster, finishes runner-up

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri showcased his prowess on the greens, securing a commendable runner-up finish at the LIV Golf Bedminster event in New Jersey.

Despite missing his second shot, he swiftly rebounded with a birdie on the third. The unpredictable nature of the game saw him falter on the sixth hole, only to regain momentum with consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes.

Anirban Lahiri's strategic gameplay resulted in scores of 70 and an impressive 5-under, solidifying his position as a formidable contender. However, his valiant efforts placed him seven strokes behind the event's victor, the accomplished Australian golfer Cameron Smith, who aggregated an exceptional 12-under.

Notably, Anirban Lahiri's exceptional performance garnered not only admiration but also a substantial monetary reward. His second-place triumph translated to a significant paycheque, amounting to $2.25 million.

This impressive sum encompassed an additional $375,000 as his share of the prize money from the team event, further emphasizing his multifaceted achievements.

This marked Anirban Lahiri's third runner-up finish on the LIV Golf Tour, a testament to his consistent excellence on the course. His previous successes include a second-place finish at the Boston Invitational in 2022 and a similar runner-up position in Adelaide.

Lahiri's determination and skill have propelled him to an enviable 15th position in the Player standings. With four top-20 finishes and his notable performance at the LIV Golf Bedminster event, Lahiri continues to leave an indelible mark in the realm of professional golf.

In a team led by Bryson DeChambeau, Anirban Lahiri's contributions played a pivotal role, leading to a commendable second-place finish for the Crushers.

Cameron Smith wins LIV Golf Bedminster and $4 million prize

Cameron Smith and his team, the Rippers GC, secured both the individual and team titles at a recent LIV Golf event. Smith's remarkable performance earned him a grand prize of $4 million for his triumph.

Setting a new record in LIV Golf history, Smith's individual winning margin stands as the largest to date, surpassing the previous six-stroke victory achieved by Bryson DeChambeau at Greenbrier.

With only two regular-season events remaining, Smith's performance has granted him a substantial 21-point lead over the three-time winner, Talor Gooch, in the pursuit of the coveted season-long title.

The Rippers' success story was enhanced by the exceptional contribution of 23-year-old Jediah Morgan, who rebounded spectacularly from a challenging second-round performance to shoot an impressive 5-under 66.

The winning Rippers team was a formidable alliance consisting of Cameron Smith, Jediah Morgan, Matt Jones, and Marc Leishman. However, Abraham Ancer experienced a late setback with a bogey on the first hole, ultimately securing third place at 4-under after a final round of 69.