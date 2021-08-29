Anurag Thakur aims to revolutionize fitness in India, introduces the 'Fit India app' on National Sports Day

On the second anniversary of the Fit India movement, Anurag Thakur- I&B minister and Sports Minister inaugurated the 'Fit India' app. Thakur launched the app at the Dhyan Chad National Stadium amidst the presence of Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports - Nisith Pramanik. Today also marks the birth anniversary of Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand. To celebrate his stellar career, today is marked as the National Sports Day in India.

Thakur virtually connected with Hockey India captain Manpreet Singh, wrestler Sangram Singh, Ann Divya, a school student and a housewife. Each one of them tested the app. Other dignateries who were part of the event included Ravi Mittal and Sandeep Pradhan. Speaking about the app during the launch, Minister Anurag Thakur said:

"The Fit India app is a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand who is an icon to the country's sportspersons. The former BCCI president further added: "The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit because a fit youth can make a great India."

How helpful can the app be for sportspersons?

The app comes at the perfect time, as India has had a terrific sporting year. Splendid performance at the Olympics has definitely motivated many to get into sports.

As a developing nation, youth is an integral part of the population. With the arrival of the app, they can definitely keep track of their fitness. Since fitness plays a very important role in a healthy living, the app can help the country develop in a more holistic fashion. Speaking at the launch, Thakur said:

"The app is a must for sportspersons to remain fit and they are expected to follow the app rigorously. This is an effort to keep new, young India fit."

India's hockey captain, Manpreet Singh, heaped praise on the app during the launch. Talking about it, he said:

"This app is very helpful and easy to use. I am already using it and I hope it will help me in improving my fitness more."

The app, which just launched today already has 100+ downloads and a stellar 4.6 rating on the Playstore. It is also available on IOS for all Apple users. Speaking about the app, Minister Anurag Thakur said:

FIT INDIA 🇮🇳 MOBILE APP



India’s most comprehensive Fitness App launched on #NationalSportsDay !



On Your Marks,

Fitness Test,

Go !



“FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ!”



Google Play Store:https://t.co/blpuV0yeGR



Apple Store:https://t.co/zytUEN6RCl#FitIndiaApp pic.twitter.com/k5hUWFVUyO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 29, 2021

"This is a free mobile application which will help monitor fitness. One must not forget that 'Fitness ka Dose, Aaadha Ghanta Roz."

Edited by Diptanil Roy