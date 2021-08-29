Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani announces cash reward of INR 3 crore for Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel scripted history by winning a silver medal at the 2021 Paralympic Games. She became the first ever athlete to win a medal in table tennis at the Paralympics.

Gujarat-based Paddler's monumental victory in Tokyo has elated the entire nation, including the state's Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani congratulates Bhavina Patel for winning a historic silver medal at the Paralympic Games. The Gujarat CM has announced an incentive award of INR 3 crores under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana to Bhavina Patel to honor her accomplishment.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani congratulates #BhavinaPatel, for winning a Silver medal at Paralympic Games



Chief Minister has announced an incentive award of Rs. 3 crores under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana to Bhavina Patel: CMO



The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has also announced a reward of INR 31 lakh to Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Games. TTFI President and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala made the announcement regarding the same.

The whole nation has been elated by Bhavina's scintillating performance. She was a force to be reckoned with in the competition, pulling off major upsets last week.

From PM Narendra Modi to Olympic Games medallist Bajrang Punia, everyone has come forth to congratulate Bhavina. Social media is flooded with appreciation for Bhavina.

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021

Bhavina also became only the second female Indian para-athlete to win a medal after Deepa Malik at the Summer games.

India's Bhavina Patel lost to China's Zhou Ying 0-3 in the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 women's singles class 4 table tennis final on Sunday at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Zhou Ying of China is now the most decorated para-table tennis player at the Summer Games. She is a 6-time Paralympic gold medalist.

She won two medals in each of the singles and team events during the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic campaigns and now gold medal in Tokyo Paralympics. Although she missed out on the podium in singles at the 2016 Rio games with a fifth place finish, she managed to win a medal in the team event.

Bhavina Patel disappointed for not winning gold

Paddler Bhavina Patel was disappointed for not giving her hundred per cent in the gold medal match. A gold medal match at the showpiece event Paralympics is always nerve wracking. Amidst all the pressure, Bhavina felt that she was carried away by the thought and failed to execute the plans.

Bhavina, while addressing the media, said:

"I am very happy on one side and on one side I was very nervous, so that's why I wasn't able to give my hundred per cent in the match. I am not satisfied and a little bit disappointed. But I will fulfill all my shortcomings in the next tournament,"said Bhavina.

Bhavina felt a little more effort would have earned Bhavina gold in Tokyo. She settled for silver but is ready to recoup all the mistakes that she has made in the upcoming tournaments.

"I tried my hundred per cent but I wasn't able to give and that's why I am disappointed. If I gave more effort, definitely I would have done it [win gold]."

#WATCH Friends, neighbours and family members of Indian Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel in Mehsana, Gujarat, celebrate with sweets after she won the silver medal at #TokyoParalympics

