Asian Games 2023: India announces Swimming & Diving Squads

The Swimming Federation of India (SFI), on Saturday, unveiled the squad for the aquatic disciplines in the forthcoming Asian Games, slated to be played in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. The Indian contingent includes 36 players including divers, and swimmers, alongside a water polo team.

Notably, the majority of the players were selected based on their recent performances at the National Swimming Championship in Hyderabad. It was played from July 2 to 5 and witnessed tremendous performances from many young athletes.

As far as the Indian squad for the Asian Games is concerned, it composes 21 swimmers, 13 water polo athletes, and only two divers. The roster features seasoned veterans, along with young and rising athletes.

Women swimmers await approval from MYAS for Asian Games

Well-known Indian swimmers such as Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade have been included. Also, some of the inexperienced names incorporate Annesh Gowda, Aryan Nehra, and Kushagra Rawat to represent the sport-loving nation at the Asian Games. Notably, the swimming contingent includes nine women out of 21.

If the women swimmers get approval from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), it will mark history as this will be the first time since 2006 that India will feature female swimmers in the Asian Games. Traditionally, female swimmers have been striving to meet the qualification standards.

Apart from the women gearing up to participate for the first time in ages, the water polo team will also make their first appearance since 2010. The condition is that they get approval from the MYAS.

Complete Indian contingent for each division

Swimming Squad: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran, Linyesha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Matthew, Utkarsh Satosh Patil, Vishal Grewal, Virdhawal Khade, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal

Diving squad: Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi, Heman London Singh Men's

Water Polo: Squad of 13 players (Names not revealed)

Poll : 0 votes