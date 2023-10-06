Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 13

Indian fans had a reason to celebrate on Day 13 (October 6) of the Asian Games as athletes sporting the orange, white, and green tri-color snagged nine medals. While most of these medals were bronze, the Indian bridge and men's recurve archery teams clinched silver and the men's hockey team stormed to a historic gold.

India's first medal winner today was the archery team of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Simranjeet Kaur, who won bronze in the recurve women's team event.

Meanwhile, the men's recurve archery team of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tushar Shelke clinched silver after falling short to South Korea.

India today claimed its first-ever Sepaktakraw medal. The women's team fell short against Thailand in two straight games, but their semifinal appearance assured them of a bronze.

Indian wrestlers Sonam Malik, Kiran, and Aman also managed to get on the podium after winning their respective bronze medal matches.

Badminton star and world-championship bronze medalist HS Prannoy added another third-place finish to his list of achievements. He lost his semifinal battle against China's Li Shi Feng.

The Indian bridge team claimed silver at the 2023 Asian Games as they lost out to Hong Kong in the finals.

And lastly, stealing the show today was the Indian hockey team. Craig Fulton's men annihilated Japan as they stormed to the top step of the podium with a 5-1 victory.

Asian Games Day 13 India Medal Tally: Hockey's history-making gold

The Indian men's hockey team was nothing short of phenomenal today as they raced to their 5-1 win to add a gold to India's medal tally. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored twice, while Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh, and Abhishek scored one apiece. Seren Tanaka remained Japan's only goalscorer.

With this win, the men in blue have finalized a berth for themself come the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This marks India's fourth Asian Games title in men's hockey. They are now tied with South Korea as the second-best performers at the games, with Pakistan in first place.

The Craig Fulton-coached team have remained undefeated this whole tournament and will look to carry forward this form in their upcoming matches.