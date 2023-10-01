Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally Day 8

India had a busy and exciting eighth day at the Hangzhou Asian Games, claiming an astounding 15 medals on Sunday, October 1.

This marks the country’s biggest single-day haul in the history of the tournament. Of the 15 medals, three were golds, seven were silvers, and five were bronze. The stars of the day were undoubtedly the track and field athletes, who were on the podium nine times today.

Aditi Ashok started the day off with a silver in golf. Indian shooters followed this up with a gold in the men’s trap team and a silver in the women’s trap team. Kynan Chenai won a bronze in the men’s trap individual event.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen lost her semi-finals against Chuthamat Raksat but confirmed a bronze for herself. The Indian men’s badminton team also had to settle for silver, after losing to hosts China 3-2 in a breathtaking final.

In athletics, Tajindoor Toor brought home the gold in shot put, while Avinash Sable cruised to the top of the podium in the men’s 3000m steeplechase. Meanwhile, Harmilan Bains and Ajay Kumar Saroj clinched silver in the women’s and men’s 1500m events. Long jumper Murali Sreeshanker, and athlete Jyothi Yarraji also walked away with second-place finishes today.

Seema Punia managed to snag bronze in the women’s discus throw, Jinson Johnson came in third at the men’s 1500m while Nandini Agasara clambered onto the podium for the women’s heptathlon. After these additions, India’s medal tally now stands at 53, including 13 golds.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Athletics 2 4 3 Shooting 1 1 1 Golf - 1 - Boxing - - 1 Badminton - 1

Day 8 India Medal Tally: Who won Gold?

Starting today’s gold rush was the shooting trio of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, and Tondaiman Prithviraj. The Indians scored a whopping 361 points, creating a new Asian Games record in the men’s trap team event. They were joined on the podium by the teams of Kuwait and China.

For his gold in the men’s shot put event, Tajinderpal Singh Toor managed a throw of 20.36m. He fell just 0.39m short of the Asian Games record he had set in 2018 Jakarta. Mohamed Tolo of Saudi Arabia came in second with a throw of 20.18, while China’s Liu Yang settled for bronze with a score of 19.97.

Last but not least, Avinash Sable set the Asian Games record for the men’s 3000m steeplechase with a time of 8:19:53. He was joined on the podium by Japanese Aoki Ryoma and Sunada Seiya in second and third places.