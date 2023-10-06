Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 13: India bag 9 medals, shine in archery, wrestling, hockey

India had a decent day in the office on Day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. The men’s and women’s archery teams won the silver and bronze medals in the recurve team event.

India had an excellent day in Kabaddi as well. The Indian women’s team beat Nepal 61-17 and made its way through to the final. The men’s team, on the other hand, handed Pakistan a humiliating 61-14 defeat in the semi-final. Vishal Kewat finished fourth in his heat in canoe slalom after finishing with a timing of 134.15.

India currently have 95 medals to their name and it would not be a surprise if they touch the 100 mark on Saturday (October 7). In badminton, HS Prannoy settled for the bronze medal after losing 16-21, 9-21 to Li Shi Feng in the semi-final of the men’s singles.

Prannoy also ended India’s agonizing wait for a badminton medal in men’s singles at the Asian Games. Back in 1982, Syed Modi finished third, and 42 years later, Prannoy rose to the occasion.

India had a decent day in wrestling as well. Kiran, Sonam, and Aman won bronze medals in the women's freestyle 76kg event, women's freestyle 62kg event, and men's 57kg freestyle event.

However, it was not a happy day for India’s Bajrang Punia, who faced a heavy defeat at the hands of Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili.

In men’s cricket, India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets to advance to the final where they will face Afghanistan. R Sai Kishore picked up six wickets after which Tilak Varma scored a spectacular half-century.

The Indian men’s hockey team won the gold medal after handing Japan a 5-1 defeat in the final. In Sepaktakraw, India settled for bronze after losing to Thailand.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 6

Archery

Recurve women’s team bronze medal match

India 2-6 Vietnam

Recurve men’s team gold medal match

India 1-5 South Korea

Canoe Slalom

Vishal Kewat finishes 4th timing of 134.15

Kabaddi

India women advance to final after beating Nepal 61-17 in semis

India men beat Pakistan 61-14 in semi-final, advance to final

Badminton

HS Prannoy wins bronze after losing 16-21, 9-21 to Li Shi Feng in men's singles semifinals

Wrestling

Kiran wins bronze in women's freestyle 76kg event

Sonam wins bronze in women's freestyle 62kg event after beating China's Jia Long

Aman wins bronze in men's 57kg Freestyle after beating China’s Minghu Liu

Bajrang Punia loses 1-8 to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili in the men's 65kg semis

Sepaktakraw

India wins bronze after losing to Thailand in women's regu semis

Soft Tennis

India's Raga Sri Kulandaivelu beats Ki Mengchoung of Cambodia in Match 1 of women's singles Group F

Cricket

India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets in men's semifinal

Bridge

Indian men's team wins silver after 12-17 defeat to Hong Kong in the final

Hockey

India men’s hockey team wins gold after beating Japan 5-1 in the final