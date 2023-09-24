Asian Games 2023: PM Modi extends his best wishes to Indian contingent

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent, slated to partake in the prestigious Asian Games 2023. While announcing the foundation of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, Modi voiced that India's success in sports is visible.

He also highlighted the government's role in assisting Indian athletes to rise and shine, at every level. Extending his support for the Indian contingent all set to make their names in the Asiad, Modi said:

"Asian Games will begin from today. I send my good wishes to all the athletes participating in the Games. The success India is witnessing in sports is evidence of the change in outlook towards sports. The government is helping sportspersons at every level; TOPS is one such scheme of the government."

The event saw the presence of Indian cricket stars such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. The stone-laying ceremony clearly shows the government's interest in elevating sports in India.

Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account to further back the Indian Asian Games delegation. He wrote:

"As the Asian Games commence, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India’s passion and commitment to sports shines through as we send our largest ever contingent in the Asian Games. May our athletes play well and demonstrate in action what true sporting spirit is."

India set to shine in Asian Games 2023 with the best wishes of PM Modi

As far as the Asian Games 2023 are concerned, India has sent a strong 655-member crew, poised to shine across 40 various sports. It is India's largest-ever contingent in the history of a multinational tournament. Notably, the esteemed tournament will kick off with a blitzing opening ceremony on Sunday in Hangzhou.

Out of these 655 athletes, 68 players in track and field events are all set to compete. The athletic competitions will be played from September 29 to October 5.

Some of the prominent Indian athletes partaking in the Asian Games 2023 include javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, hockey sensation Manpreet Singh, badminton star PV Sindhu, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and other well-known dignitaries. Along with them, there is a large pool of amateur athletes and prodigies, set to prove their worth at the grand stage.

Back in 2018 in Jakarta Asian Games, India won 15 gold medals, 24 silver medals, and 30 bronze medals. They are now striving to do better in the forthcoming season.