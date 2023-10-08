Asian Games Closing Ceremony 2023: Where to Watch, Live Telecast and Streaming Details

After being delayed by a year, the Asian Games 2023 officially kick-started on 23rd September. 481 events were conducted across 40 sports in these two weeks and with all events completed, now comes the time to bid adieu to the games. The games will officially be closed today in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium where the closing ceremony will take place.

Special moments from the Asian Games 2023 will be showcased in the closing ceremony. The ceremonial flame lit at the start of the competition will be extinguished. Alongside this, a formal handover of responsibilities will be done to the game's next host Japan. Aichi-Nagoya in Japan is the host for the next edition of the games to be held in 2026.

When is the Asian Games Closing Ceremony?

The Asian Games closing ceremony is scheduled for October 8th. It is planned to start at 8 PM Hangzhou time or 5:30 PM IST. The closing ceremony will be held in the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

What is the theme of the Asian Games Closing Ceremony?

In accordance with the official slogan of the Games "Heart to Heart", the closing ceremony is going to maintain the theme of love and respect for one another. Alongside this, the athletes and volunteers will be the main focus of the closing ceremony.

Who will be India's flag-bearer at the Asian Games Closing Ceremony?

Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is expected to be India's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games.

Where to watch the Asian Games Closing Ceremony?

Live streaming of the Closing Ceremony will be on SonyLiv. The closing ceremony will also be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, or Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.