Asian Open Pickleball Championship: Indian team bags 5 medals

The Indian contingent had an impressive showing in the Asian Open Pickleball Championship. The tournament was organized by the Asia Federation of Pickleball and Pickleball and Friends VN in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

India secured a total of five medals - three gold and two bronze. In the mixed doubles intermediate 35+ category, Sachin Pahwa and Priyanka Chhabra won gold by prevailing 11-9, 5-11, 11-9 over Ruben Hellberg and Chitlada Hemasee.

Isha Lakhani and Pei Chuan Kao were at their dominating best to take home the gold medal after winning 15-7, 15-3 against Dang Kim Ngan and Tyak K.

Meanwhile, the men's doubles event witnessed Aniket Patel and Rohit Patil winning the gold medal with a 5-11, 11-6, 11-8 victory in a tough battle against Nik Alessandro Isagan and Lester Ga.

Vijay Menon delivered an impressive performance against Yu Hsuan Cher in the men's singles advanced 35+ category and secured a bronze medal.

Priyanka Chhabra also did well to claim a bronze in the women's singles intermediate 35+ category, defeating Marissa Phongsirikul.

Pickleball is picking up pace in India

Recently, the Bengaluru Open 2024 was organized from April 26-28, which drew more than 400 participants from 17 states.

Furthermore, United Pickleball Association and Global Sports have decided to bring the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball to the country.

“The PPA Tour India and MLP India will create a pathway for players to compete on pickleball’s biggest stage and reach the top of the sport. With the partnership of Global Sports, we will elevate the game and introduce it to millions of new fans,” said Connor Pardoe, founder and CEO of the PPA Tour.

United Pickleball Association is planning to sell franchises and launch a full 12-team season in 2025-26. The team will comprise of players from India, as well as MLP and PPA Tour professionals.

Global Sports laid the foundation of bringing the game to India, and manages courts and organizes tournaments across the country. Here's what Shashank Khaitan, partner at Global Sports said:

"Pickleball in India has grown by leaps in the last couple of years, and this will give existing players a platform to compete at the highest level."