"Might have to start playing pickleball" - Roger Federer on the sport's growing popularity and trying his hands at it

Roger Federer recently shared his views on pickleball – the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Federer is presently in San Francisco, which was recently announced as the host city for the 2025 edition of his brainchild event – the Laver Cup. Following the announcement, the Swiss spoke to NBC. During the interview, he also discussed pickleball.

Roger Federer confessed that despite the paddle sport’s popularity he has never played it, but has tried his hands at padel [another racquet sport] twice.

"I have never played pickleball, believe it or not. In Europe we have a lot of padel – I only played that twice. And pickleball, I’ve only seen it," he told NBC.

Due to its resemblance to tennis, several current and retired tennis players have had a crack at pickleball, including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Steffi Graf, and Andy Roddick. Given it is easy to adapt to, the likes of Jack Sock, Eugenie Bouchard, and Sam Querrey have also been pursuing the sport professionally.

Considering his colleagues’ affinity for the paddle sport, Roger Federer said that he is open to trying it out.

"I know that Jack Sock’s on the tour there as well, and some other tennis players are trying it. I heard it’s a very popular, very fast-growing over here, so I might have to start playing it, who knows," the 42-year-old said, laughing.

Roger Federer details his post-retirement workout routines: "I am actually trying to stay very active"

Ever since his retirement after the Laver Cup in 2022, Roger Federer has kept himself busy by pursuing various interests outside of tennis. The Swiss, however, recently surprised the fans by sharing a glimpse of himself training with his racquet.

In his interview with NBC, Federer spoke about his post-retirement life and noted that he enjoys having no pressure.

"Less pressure [is my favorite part about retirement]. And not having to put my body through a ringer when I’m just not ready to play, so that’s a big relief," he said in the aforementioned interview.

Shedding light on his workout routines, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he frequents his in-house gym.

"I have a gym now which I didn’t have before. Funny enough, I got it the week after I retired so now, I have to use it. I go there four times a week and work out," the former player said.

As part of rehab for his knee discomfort, the Swiss also said that he tries to stay active by including swimming, squash, and tennis in his routine.

"I’m also doing rehab for my knee still. I try to work out as much as I can. I play squash and tennis, and I swim a lot now. I am actually trying to stay very active," he added.

