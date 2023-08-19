In July this year, the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games. This decision came after the state Premier Dan Andrews announced that the cost of hosting the event was significantly larger than anticipated, with little economic benefits for the province.

Now, nearly a month after the announcement, the state has agreed to pay the CGF, CGFP, and CGA $243 million ($380 million in Australian dollars) as compensation.

The state also declared that the other parts of the settlement shall remain confidential and that this settlement has finalized all matters between the parties.

For their part, the government of Victoria will now be delegating the funds that would have gone to the games within their own state.

Premier Dan Andrews had mentioned that this would include permanent and new sporting infrastructure projects made available for locals.

The future of the Commonwealth Games is in question

With Victoria's last-minute exit as the host of the 2026 games, the future of the event is in question.

If cancelled, this will be the first time that the games didn't take place in over 70 years. The last time the quadrennial tournament was cancelled was in the years 1942 and 1946, due to World War 2.

Not only is the future of the 2026 games uncertain, but the 2030 edition's prospects also took a hit when the Province of Alberta in Canada withdrew its bid as hosts.

The Commonwealth Games have had a long and layered history, with various sporting fans and athletes gathering every four years to witness the spectacle. With these back-to-back blows to the event, it remains to be seen if the 2026 Games can be made a reality.

For their part, sporting enthusiasts and players will hope that by way of some settlement, we do get to enjoy the Commonwealth Games in 2026.