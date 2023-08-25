Bajrang Punia hints at withdrawal from Asian Games 2023

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Punia said on Thursday that he would withdraw from the Asian Games if the khap panchayats wanted him to do so.

The Indian athlete was one of the five wrestlers to protest at the Jantar Mantar, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh earlier this year. Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and Asian Games medallist Vinesh Phogat were the other two prominent names who joined the protest.

The wrestlers wanted the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh after allegations of sexual harassment by athletes. During the protest, several khap panchayats came in support of the athletes.

However, the khap panchayats had a difference of opinion; they were not happy when Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat asked for an exemption from the Asian Games trials in July. The Indian athletes also accepted a direct entry to the marque event which will take place from September 23.

When the exemption was announced, several athletes and the families spoke against it and even protested before the Indian Olympic Association Headquarters in New Delhi. The athletes, who had attended the trials for the Asian Games 2023, were against the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee's decision. The U20 World Wrestling Champion, Antim Panghal, led the protests, pointing out her records.

During the trials, Vishal Kaliraman topped the Asian Games trials but his name was sent as standby as Bajrang Punia was the first choice in the 65kg freestyle category. The khap Panchayats held a meeting in order to discuss the mistreatment of the trials.

With tension around the Asian Games trials, Bajrang Punia told the media that he is ready to accept the decision of the khap Panchayats.

"All those khap panchayats, all those Chaudhury organisation members who joined in the protest at Jantar Mantar, gather them together. Whatever command they give, I am ready to obey that" said Bajrang Punia.

The khap panchayats could not come to a conclusion on Thursday and they will be conducting another meeting on September 10.

Bajrang Punia to miss the 2nd khap panchayat meeting

Bajrang Punia will not be available for the second Khap panchayat meeting/ mahapanchayat as he will be leaving for training in Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan. However, the Indian Olympian said that he would obey and honour the decision of mahapanchayat.

Notably, Punia will also miss the upcoming World Wrestling Championships as he will be training in Kyrgyzstan to prepare for the Asian Games 2023. Punia has been accompanied by his coach, Sujeet Maan, physiotherapist Anuj Gupta and strength and conditioning trainer, Kaazi Hasan.