Basketball Federation of India announces the launch of National Star Basketball Leagues

The president of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), Aadhav Arjuna has announced the launch of the National Star Basketball Leagues. It marks the inception of the National Star Basketball 3 x 3 League (men & women) and the National Star Basketball 5 x 5 League (men & women).

According to Arjuna, this step will help grow the game in the country and intends to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talent.

As per the official announcement, the 100% ownership of the league resides with BFI. The federation will onboard a partner, who will be granted a seven-year license to oversee the operations. Moreover, the bidder will have the freedom to choose one or both leagues and will have to pay a royalty to the BFI.

The partner will have an advantage if they have experience organizing leagues in the past. They will also be judged by their financial capability and operational expertise.

Internationally registered companies wanting to apply as an organizing partner can do so, but they have to get registered in India after successful bid acceptance.

Here's the official statement by the BFI President:

“With immense pride and excitement, I am delighted to announce the launch of the National Star Basketball League, an initiative that marks a significant milestone and a massive leap forward in the history of Indian basketball. As the President of the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), I am thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking endeavor, which represents a big step towards revolutionizing the basketball landscape in our nation.”

National Star Basketball Leagues: Minimum teams and auctions for players and teams

National Star Basketball 3 x 3 League will consist of a minimum of eight teams each, while National Star Basketball 5 x 5 League will comprise 12 teams.

The auction will be conducted with a structure finalized by the BFI and a selected organizing partner. The federation will define the tiers for the players in the auction and also take care of retention and release policies after discussions with stakeholders.