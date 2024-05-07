Scott Flemming appointed as head coach of India's senior men's basketball team

The Basketball Federation of India has roped in Scott Flemming as the new head coach of the Indian senior men’s basketball team. Notably, this is the second time when Flemming has been selected as the head coach of the team.

Earlier, he was at the helm of affairs between 2012 and 2015. During his tenure, the Indian men’s basketball team won against China in the FIBA Asia Cup 2014. Besides, they also won a gold medal at the 2014 Lusofonia Games.

It was under his supervision India won gold medals at the South Asian Championship in 2014. The 'India Basketball' account on X confirmed the same by sharing the development.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Mr. Scott Flemming as the new Head Coach of the Indian Senior Men's Basketball Team. With his wealth of knowledge, proven leadership abilities, and passion for the game, we are confident that Scott will inspire our players to reach new heights of excellence.

“Join us in welcoming Scott Flemming to the Basketball Federation of India family! Let's wish him all the best in his new role as we work together to elevate Indian basketball on the global stage. A new era begins with Coach Scott Flemming leading the charge!” India Basketball wrote on X.

Scott Flemming was named the NCCAA National Coach of the Year in 1999-2000

Scott Flemming brings with him 38 years of coaching experience. His wealth of knowledge and leadership skills are a testament to his impressive portfolio. Apart from coaching the Indian men’s basketball team, he also conducted training camps for India’s Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 national teams.

Besides, he served as the head coach and the technical director at the NBA Academy India. Furthermore, Scott Flemming was named the NAIA National Coach of the Year in 1997-98 and also the NCCAA National Coach of the Year in 1999-2000.

Fans would be hoping that the Indian men’s basketball team reaches greater heights in what will be Flemming’s second stint as the head coach.