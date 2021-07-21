Summer Games to return to Australia after 32 years, Brisbane Olympics to be held in 2032

The Summer Games will return to Australia as Queensland was picked to host the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. The Olympic Games will be hosted Down Under after 32 years. It is the third time Australia has won the right to organize the quadrennial event after the 1956 Melbourne and 2000 Sydney Games. Brisbane follows 2028 hosts Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare to host the Games. Paris will host in 2024. The 2032 Brisbane Olympics will be staged in Queensland

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in a 11-minute live video link from his office in the Australian capital Canberra:

“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Brisbane Olympics in Australia.”

AOC President John Coates echoed Morrison and added that Australia will deliver an “unforgettable” Brisbane Olympics and Paralympic Games.

"This is a very proud day for Australia, make no mistake. I thank the IOC Members for their confidence. Brisbane 2032 is genuinely committed to serving the ideals of the Olympic movement," Coates told ESPN.

The Brisbane Olympics will be part of the mega-event cycle taking place on Australian soil, starting with FIBA Women’s World Cup. It will be follow the UCI World Road Championships in 2022, the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, the 2027 Netball World Cup.

It's official! The Olympic Games are heading back to Australia for #Brisbane2032!



Explore your future Olympics host right here.#FasterHigherStrongerTogether@AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/CuUvsgCq8s — Olympics (@Olympics) July 21, 2021

What does 2032 Brisbane Olympics mean for Indians?

In the two Olympics held in Australia so far, India has managed to win just two medals. The men’s hockey team won gold at the 1956 Melbourne Games, while Karnam Malleswari created history at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. She became the first Indian female weightlifter to win a medal at the Olympics.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games Brisbane 2032 are coming. pic.twitter.com/FxPjZjx1Ge — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 21, 2021

However, in the past 32 years, India has transformed into serious medal contenders. The foundations set up by the likes of Sushil Kumar (wrestling), Vijender Singh (Boxing) and Saina Nehwal (Badminton) have now been turned into solid blocks. India is expected to be one of the favorites to win multiple medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The country has fielded 119 athletes at the Tokyo Olympics and is expected to win 17 medals. According to a survey by Gracenote, the total tally is projected to include four gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

