Can the Tokyo Olympics 2020 be called off due to the surge in COVID 19 cases?

The world has surrendered to COVID19. Yet somehow the world is trying to sail through the world's biggest sporting event - the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Each day is a new challenge. Today, with just a few hours left until the grand event, amidst the surge in COVID 19 pandemic, has raised several doubts. One of those is, can the Tokyo Olympics still be canceled?

The COVID-19 outbreak had put a halt to all the sporting events across the world including the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics last year.

But this year, the mammoth event will be held in empty venues, with athletes trying to find their goove and motivation. The athletes will miss the lauding from the fans and audiences.

Recently, the Olympic organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto hinted at re-examining the COVID 19 situation. This is due to the increasing number of cases within the Tokyo Olympic village, and several athletes pulling out due to the the virus scare and the infection.

IOC president Thomas Bach recently claimed that there is no risk of athletes getting infected with the virus. In Japan, there are more than 80 cases of athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tokyo Olympic Village.

A Chilean taekwondo athlete was the first Olympian to be ruled out of action on 21st July, after testing positive for Covid.

Great Britain's camp has seen several setbacks, with the most recent one being the a gold medal hopeful and skeet shooter Amber Hill.

Can the Tokyo Olympics be called off?

The contract between the IOC and the host city Tokyo suggests only the IOC can cancel the event. Recently, the IOC president Thomas Bach has said that the games can be conducted safely.

WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said that the Summer Games could be conducted. With all the necessary protocols and safety measures the Olympics can be successfully organized . The WHO has also termed the conduction of games a celebration of hope.

But what has raised many doubts is that the Olympic organizing committee official Toshiro Muto is not wiping out the chances of cancelation. Muto said the infection rate will be observed and necessary discussions will be held if required.

According to the reports, the budget for Tokyo 2020 was set at $12.6bn (£8.9bn). The exact cost is not known.

Despite the ups and downs and challenging circumstances, the athletes are braced to put their best foot forward at the Tokyo Olympics. The ultimate goal would be to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the Summer Games.

