Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 - Updated [August 1]

Australia became the first nation to cross the 50-mark in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally on Monday, August 1, in Birmingham. The Aussies own the top position in the standings with 65 medals, including 27 gold, 18 silver and 20 bronze.

Hosts England are right behind Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally. The English athletes have won 19 gold, 19 silver and 10 bronze medals. New Zealand are third with 23 medals, including 12 gold.

South Africa jumped from ninth to fourth position after a splendid show earlier in the day. The rainbow nation is yet to touch double digits, but their five gold medals have taken them above Canada, who are fifth with 28 medals, including four gold.

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally

India continue to hold on to the sixth position in the medal tally. The Indian athletes have now added one gold medal, one silver medal and one bronze medal to take their total medal count to eight.

Congratulations India wins 3rd Gold Medal in the #CommonwealthGames 2022 ! Achinta Sheuli won Gold Medal in men's 73kg Weightlifting!Congratulations #AchintaSheuli for making India proud India wins 3rd Gold Medal in the #CommonwealthGames 2022 ! Achinta Sheuli won Gold Medal in men's 73kg Weightlifting!Congratulations #AchintaSheuli for making India proud 🇮🇳 https://t.co/DDIs2LYHSt

Achinta Sheuli finished first in the men's 73kg weightlifting category, with the two other medals coming in judo. Shushila Devi Likmabam won the silver medal in women's 48kg category while Vijay Kumar Yadav clinched a bronze medal in men's 60kg category.

's Shushila Devi settles for silver medal after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in 48kg final 🥋



#TeamIndia | #Cheer4India | #B2022 | #CWG2022 It's SILVER 🥈 for INDIA #IND 's Shushila Devi settles for silver medal after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in 48kg final 🥋 It's SILVER 🥈 for INDIA🇮🇳#IND's Shushila Devi settles for silver medal after losing to Michaela Whitebooi of South Africa in 48kg final 🥋#TeamIndia | #Cheer4India | #B2022 | #CWG2022 https://t.co/5yWoTU8vTQ

Scotland have slipped from fourth to seventh position in the medal tally. The Scottish athletes won one silver medal and three bronze medals on August 1, but failed to add any gold to their tally of two.

Malaysia and Nigeria hold the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, with two gold medals each, while Wales are 10th with one gold, two silver and seven bronze medals.

It will be interesting to see if India can improve their position in the medal tally on August 2. They need two more gold medals to overtake South Africa and Canada.

