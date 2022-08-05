Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 - Updated [August 4]

Australia continue to top the Commonwealth Games medals tally 2022 as of Friday, August 4. The Australian athletes have won 48 gold medals, 38 silver medals, and 39 bronze medals so far in Birmingham, UK.

England are right behind them with 40 gold medals. The host nation became the second nation to cross the 100-mark on the Commonwealth Games medals tally 2022. Canada have replaced New Zealand in the top 3.

Yesterday, New Zealand held the third place with 14 golds, while Canada were fourth with 12 gold medals. Both nations now have 16 golds each, but Canada have won 10 silver medals more than New Zealand.

India's Commonwealth Games medals tally 2022

India failed to add any more gold to their Commonwealth Games medals tally 2022. The Indian athletes have won five golds, six silvers and seven bronze medals in Birmingham so far. India have the highest position on the standings among Asian countries, and overall, they are ranked seventh.

Scotland have jumped ahead of South Africa and India for a place in the Top 5. The Scots have won seven gold medals, one more than sixth-placed South Africa and two more than India.

Yesterday in Birmingham, Tejaswin Shankar won a bronze medal for India in the men's high jump. Gurdeep Singh finished third in the men’s 109+ Kg Final of weightlifting, while Tulika Maan won a silver medal in women's +78kg judo.

Multiple Indian athletes have been assured of a medal. It will be interesting to see if they can win a gold at the Commonwealth Games. If India win three gold medals soon, they can climb to the fifth position on the medals tally. Wales, Malaysia and Nigeria are the other three nations present in the Top 10.

