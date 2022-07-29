Commonwealth Games Medals Tally 2022 - Updated, July 29

Australia occupies the number one spot in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally as of July 29. The Australian contingent has won two gold medals and a bronze medal in the competition thus far.

The Aussies won the gold medal in the women's 4000m team pursuit cycling event while they finished in the men's category of the same event. Jessica Gallagher of Australia won a gold medal in the women's Tandem B - sprint event of cycling.

Hosts England are second on the medal tally with one gold medal, one silver medal and three bronze medals. Alex Yee won the first gold for England by finishing first in the men's individual (sprint) triathlon.

Scotland and Bermuda won their respective first gold medals as well in the 2022 CWG. Flora Duffy won it for Bermuda in the women's individual (sprint distance) triathlon while Neil Fachie of Scotland finished at the top in the men's Tandem B - 1000m time trial cycling event.

India's Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally

India failed to open their account in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29. The Indian athletes gave their 100% in track events but could not secure a medal. Even the Indian women's cricket team failed to get the job done falling to a defeat against Australia in Birmingham.

Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will be in action tomorrow while India's women's badminton and hockey teams will play their group-stage matches as well.

New Zealand and Wales hold the fifth and sixth positions on the medal tally right now. Wales have won one silver medal while New Zealand have won two.

It is still early days in CWG 2022, and there are plenty of events remaining in the competition. So fans should expect a lot of changes to the medal tally board as the days pass.

