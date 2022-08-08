CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen named India’s Flagbearers for Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) champions Achanta Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) and boxer Nikhat Zareen (Boxing) will be the Indian contingent's flagbearers at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on Tuesday, August 9.

IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta, Acting President Mr Anil Khanna, and Team India's Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Mr Rajesh Bhandari, came together to select Sharath Kamal and Zareen as the flagbearers.

Initially, Indian wrestlers and weightlifters were also considered for the role. However, considering the fact that wrestling and weightlifting squads have returned to India, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) made the decision to go with Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen.

Speaking about the same in a statement, IOA Acting President Mr Anil Khanna said:

"It is with great pleasure we announce Mr Achanta Sharath Kamal and Ms Nikhat Zareen as our flagbearers. Sharath has served table tennis brilliantly all these years and his medals, including a mixed doubles gold, at Birmingham 2022 speak of the class and quality he brings to the highest stage along with his longevity."

He further added:

"Ms Zareen, the reigning world champion and Team India's gold medallist in the light flyweight boxing category at these Games is one of our best talents who continues to go from strength to strength, inspiring many, including young girls in India."

CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony: Date and Timings

After nearly two weeks of non-stop sporting action, the curtains will be drawn on Tuesday. The CWG 2022 closing ceremony is slated to take place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on August 9 as per IST. However, as per local time, it will take place on Monday, August 8.

Date: August 9, 2022; Timings: 12.30AM (IST)

Where to watch CWG 2022 Closing Ceremony

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2022 Birmingham Games in India. Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will telecast the games live for Indian viewers.

Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

