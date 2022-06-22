Wrestler Bajrang Punia to train in USA ahead of CWG 2022

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia will head to the USA for a 35-day training camp ahead of the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) and the World Championships.

The Indian wrestler will be training from June 25 to July 30 (a period of 35 days) in Michigan.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Union Sports Ministry on Wednesday, June 22, approved financial assistance for Bajrang Punia's training camp. The Union Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) will fund Bajrang Punia's travel, boarding and daily expenses during the training camp.

The expenses would also cover the costs for his personal coach and physiotherapist.

The Mission Olympic Cell also gave their approval to Indian shooter Anish's training and competitive sojourn in Germany. Anish will be training for 20 days at the Shooting Sports Center in Suhl under noted pistol coach Ralf Schumann to prepare for upcoming competitions.

Cyclists to get state-of-the-art bikes ahead of CWG 2022

The Mission Olympic Cell also approved financial assistance towards the procurement of two T20 Proteam Look TT track bikes for TOPS Development cyclists Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham.

The T20 bikes are the new top-of-the-range track bikes that were used by the French national team at the Tokyo Olympics. These bikes are said to be lighter, stiffer and more aerodynamically efficient than their predecessors, and will help the athletes prepare for the forthcoming CWG 2022.

Besides the above, the Mission Olympic Cell will also provide financial assistance to table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal for his support staff fees. It will also cover the costs of his fitness training, physiotherapy, rehab, fitness testing, and nutritionist fees.

