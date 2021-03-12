Decision on banning overseas spectators yet to be taken: Tokyo Olympics chief Seiko Hashimoto

Newly-appointed Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto has dismissed media reports raising concerns over Japan's decision to bar overseas spectators from attending the mega event.

She stressed that the subject is still under discussion and a final decision will be reached before the Olympic Torch relay begins on March 25.

"There have been reports about whether to allow overseas fans as if it has already been decided. After last week's five-party meeting, discussions are still ongoing among the stakeholders and we haven't made a decision yet. We will hold another round of a five-party meeting to make the final decision before the torch relay starts on March 25," said Hashimoto, as reported by PTI.

In an earlier press conference, Hashimoto had stated that the organizers were keen to have foreign spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, albeit with some possible constraints.

Last month, the IOC Olympic Games executive director, Christophe Dubi, said that late-April could be the right time to decide whether to allow overseas spectators to attend the Games.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics to be held without foreign spectators: Reports

International runners at 2021 Tokyo Olympics torch relay uncertain

Advertisement

The Tokyo organizers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo and Japan government recently met to talk over the challenges of holding the Olympics at a time when new variants are fueling fears of the Covid-19 wave re-emerging.

The organizers have repeatedly spoken of their resolve to stage the event during the pandemic, despite persistent safety concerns.

Committed to holding the Tokyo Olympics in the safest possible manner, the IOC and the organizers have unveiled a new rule-book underlining strict rules in place for participants.

Advertisement

The Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19. The torch relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima and travel through Tokyo from July 9 to 23.

The iconic Olympic flame 🔥 travels on the iconic 'Shinkansen' 🚅



The Olympic flame travelled to Iwate prefecture today where it will be on display from 12 to 16 March.



We have 2⃣ Weeks To Go #OlympicTorchRelay #HopeLightsOurWay pic.twitter.com/lwDHJXAg6L — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) March 11, 2021

Also Read: Seiko Hashimoto hopes Tokyo Olympics will speed up Covid-19 testing frequency