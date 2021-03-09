Seiko Hashimoto hopes Tokyo Olympics will speed up Covid-19 testing frequency

In the wake of the emergence of new coronavirus variants, newly-appointed Tokyo Olympics president Seiko Hashimoto expects a surge in the frequency of coronavirus tests for the participants. In a recent press conference, she said that the inevitability of physical contact in various team sports has also been taken into consideration.

“From the athletes’ perspective, I think it’s better that testing rules are strict to begin with, rather than having a change in protocols announced midway through (the games). We do need to think about (increasing testing frequency),” Hashimoto said, as quoted by Kyodo news agency.

Bach demanded that stringent testing protocols be introduced

The Tokyo organizers, the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and the Central Government of Japan recently met to discuss the challenges of staging the Olympics at a time when new variants are fuelling fears of the coronavirus wave coming back.

At the meeting, the IOC President Thomas Bach demanded that stringent testing protocols be introduced, as Tokyo strives hard to conduct the Games safely.

Seiko Hashimoto recently held a five-party meeting with IOC, IPC, and governments of Tokyo and Japan.

Guaranteeing a 'safe and secure' Olympics

After a debate over whether the postponed Tokyo Olympics should go ahead, the chief operating officer of the Games, Yukihiko Nunomura has assured that they are focused on the challenge of conducting it.

They are already taking the strictest of measures, with visitors not being allowed to enter the country due to travel restrictions.

In a bid to hold the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the safest possible manner, the IOC and the organizers had announced a rule-book last month as well, underlining strict rules for the participants.

Last month, the organizers had also expressed uncertainty over the participation of international runners in the torch relay of the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to kick off on March 25.

The torch relay will begin from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima and will travel through Tokyo.