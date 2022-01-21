Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das removed from TOPS support list

Ace Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das have been removed from the list of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) support.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), under the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, decided to review the TOPS support for both the archers after a below-par performance in the National Ranking Archery Tournament in Hyderabad earlier this month.

Noting that both Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das had not registered satisfactory performances, the MOC decided not to include them in the TOPS list.

Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das motivated to do well

Aware of their immense contribution to raising the profile of archery in the country, the MOC members, Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials and Archery Association of India (AAI) officials reached out to both Deepika and Atanu and shared their decision with them.

Although disappointed at being excluded from the TOPS, Deepika Kumari said the decision would motivate her to do better in the future.

“I appreciate that SAI officials informed me before the MOC meeting itself that there was a possibility of my being excluded from the TOP Scheme. I will be motivated to return with good scores in the competitions ahead,” Deepika Kumari said.

Atanu Das echoed her thoughts. The ace archer said it was only a matter of time before both the archers could find form and top the charts.

“We were very disturbed that we could not get the results we wanted in the Olympic Games. And we took a break from competitive archery after the Olympic Games. I know it is a matter of time before we find the form and get back to where we belong,” he said.

Two more athletes included in TOPS

Meanwhile, the MOC approved proposals worth ₹6.56 lakh from TOPS for two development group athletes, 20-year-old pistol shooter Naveen and 17-year-old recurve archer Ridhi, to assist them in the preparation for the Asian Games.

The MOC sanctioned ₹4.14 lakh to Naveen, who finished fourth in the 10m air pistol competition in the ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships in Peru.

The grant will enable him to secure, among equipment, a Steyr Evo 10 E Pistol and a Scatt MX-W2 wireless optical sensor.

Ridhi, part of the Indian women’s archery team which won silver in the Asian Championships in Dhaka in November last, was sanctioned ₹2.42 lakh towards the purchase of Hoyt Formula Velos limbs for her bow and X10 arrows.

The MOC also ratified the approval of a proposal from para shooter Manish Narwal towards the purchase of ammunition, board and lodging costs of his Dronacharya Award-winning coach JP Nautiyal. The proposal is worth around ₹4 lakh.

