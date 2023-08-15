Diksha Dagar makes history with best-ever T21 finish by an Indian woman at a Major

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar showcased her remarkable prowess on the greens, leaving an indelible mark on the Women's Open with an exceptional performance. Her journey through the tournament was a testament to her skill and determination, culminating in a memorable T21 finish.

Diksha Dagar's breakthrough at the Women's Open was underlined by her remarkable back-nine surge, a skillful display that echoed her prowess on the course. This achievement held special significance as it marked her first-ever cut in a Major, a notable milestone in her burgeoning career.

Stepping onto the course with precision and focus, Diksha Dagar's strategy came to life as she turned the tide with a stellar performance on the back nine. Following a 2-over on the front nine, her resilience shone through as she rallied with a remarkable 3-under score for the back nine, contributing to her overall 1-under scorecard.

With rounds of 74, 71, and 72-71, Diksha Dagar's consistent performance resulted in a commendable even par 288 over four days. This achievement firmly established her in Indian women's golf history, surpassing Aditi's T-22 finish at the 2018 Women's Open, the previous best in a Major.

The significance of Diksha Dagar's accomplishment extended beyond the leaderboard. Her earnings of USD 84,162 stood as a career pinnacle while also repositioning her among the top five in the Ladies European Tour's Race to Costa Del Sol. This financial and ranking success underscores the 22-year-old's elevated status in the realm of professional golf.

Aditi Ashok's seventh women’s open: Rounds of 75 lead to T40 finish

Aditi Ashok's previous T-22 record from the 2018 Women's Open was outshone by Diksha's remarkable T-21 finish in a Major tournament, marking a groundbreaking achievement. Aditi's performance, while marked by moments of brilliance with birdies, was marred by bogeys, resulting in a round of 75.

Adding historical context, Smriti Mehra's Tied-sixth position in the 1998 Women's British Open holds significance, even though it wasn't considered a Major at that time. The event's elevation to Major status in 2001 altered its historical relevance.

In the ongoing 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, Celine Boutier continued to assert her dominance, extending her lead with an impressive 1,725.38 points. Meanwhile, Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivio maintained her position in second place with 1,433.20 points.

Aditi's consistent performance secured her a strong third place with 1,309.19 points, closely followed by Sweden's Linn Grant in fourth with 1,276.28 points.

The shifting landscape of women's golf, evident in these rankings and achievements, reflects the dynamic nature of the sport.