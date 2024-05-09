Diksha Dagar to take her historic 100th start on Ladies European Tour

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is all set to feature in her 100th event on the Ladies European Tour (LET). She will achieve the feat in the Aramco Team Series Korea, which will also be her first appearance in the series.

Diksha turned professional in 2019 and has been a regular feature in the LET. She has two wins in the LET - Investec South African Women's Open in 2019 and Tipsport Czech Ladies Open in 2023. She was the youngest woman (19) from India to clinch a LET title in 2019.

The 23-year-old will be one of three Indian players, along with Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor, to tee off at the New Korea Country Club. She will lead the team of Tereza Melecka and Do Yeon Park.

She was a part of the champion team in the Aramco Team Series in London in 2021. Then, the talented golfer represented India at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Diksha is currently at 147th in the rankings, and is the second-best Indian female golfer after Aditi Ashok (53rd).

Recently, the left-handed golfer produced a tied third-place finish with Luna Sobron Galmes at the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa.

Diksha Dagar will represent India in Paris Olympics 2024

Diksha Dagar will be competing in the Paris Olympics along with Aditi Ashok. Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar are also expected to represent the country in the global event. A maximum of four athletes are allowed to participate from a single country.

“Representing India is the biggest honor one can have so I am looking forward to my second Olympic appearance,” Diksha was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Diksha is also the first golfer in history to have competed in both Olympics and Deaflympics. She clinched a gold medal in the women's individual event in the 2021 Deaflympics after prevailing over USA's Ashlyn Grace.

She was a recipient of the Arjuna award in 2023, after winning the LET title.