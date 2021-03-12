Tokyo Olympics-bound javelin thrower Shivpal Singh pulls out of Federation Cup 

Star Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has pulled out of the upcoming Federation Cup due to an ankle injury. The 26-year-old, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, injured his left ankle during training and will not compete until fully recovered.

Shivpal Singh, the 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist, has been in good form this season, claiming silver behind Neeraj Chopra at the Indian Grand Prix 3. He threw at a distance of 81.63m behind Chopra’s record-breaking 88.07m.

Shivpal Singh qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last year when he threw an impressive 85.47m in South Africa at a local meet. But his absence from the Federation Cup, which will start in Patiala on March 15, puts a dent in his preparation for the mega event.

“I am having a slight injury on my block leg’s ankle which is my left ankle and has been advised not to do any throws and running until I recover. It doesn’t look major but I won’t recover in time for the Federation Cup," Shivpal was quoted as saying to Indiatvnews.

You're either changing your life or you're not. No waiting for this or that or better weather or other hurdles. Hurdles are the change. #TargetTokyo #olympics #goals pic.twitter.com/DPI5fZjpdh — Shivpal Singh (@shivpaljavelin) February 5, 2021

Shivpal Singh achieved a personal best of 86.23m during the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha. Going by the list of entries in the Athletics Federation of India website (AFI), as many as 17 athletes have registered their names in the javelin segment, with Chopra being the star billing.

Sahil Silwal, who won bronze in the IGP 3, is also on the list. Annu Rani is the top draw in the women’s event.

Other notable names missing from Federation Cup entries

Assam sprinter Hima Das, who won the women’s 100m gold in the IGP 3, was not among the 100m, 200m and 400m lists, surprisingly, according to the AFI website. Her absence in the women’s 100m means that 2018 Asian Games double silver medallist Dutee Chand has a good chance of winning the top prize.

Long distance runner Sudha Singh, who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics despite winning gold in the New Delhi Marathon, is also missing from the list.

Sudha won gold with the timing of 2:43:41s, while the Tokyo Olympics qualification mark was 2:30:00s.