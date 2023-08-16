From PV Sindhu to Sreejesh PR, Indian sportspeople share Independence Day wishes

Indian sports stars, both past and present, extended their wishes on the 77th Independence Day. The stars took to social media to share heartfelt messages for their fans.

From Badminton legend PV Sindhu to Hockey star Sreejesh PR, athletes took to social media platforms to convey their warm wishes.

Indian goal-keeper, Sreejesh PR, who played an important role in India's record-breaking victory in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai, wrote:

"May the symphony of love and passion for your nation resonate on this Independence Day."

Wrestler Sakshee Malikkh posted:

"May the flag of our nation always fly high, and may we remember the courage and sacrifices of those who made it possible."

Badminton star Chirag Shetty posted on his handle:

"Remembering our heroes and looking ahead to our future."

The former Indian captain Rani Rampal took to social media to write:

"Every step of the journey is a testament to our great nation's strength. Happy 77th Independence Day, India."

Indian Squash star Saurav Ghosal wrote:

"May we create a better future for us all".

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wrote:

"For the land of diverse cultures and undying spirit, here's wishing every Indian a Happy Independence Day."

Indian Badminton legend Saina Nehwal wrote:

"Proud to be an Indian! Wish you a very Happy Independence Day 2023."

Indian Hockey star Lalremsiami also posted heartfelt wishes for her followers, and Indian top-ranked Tennis star Sumit Nagal took to X to share his wishes as well.

Indian legendary boxer Mary Kom took to social media to write:

"My Salute to our freedom fighters and leaders who showed us this day."

"Raising the tricolour high on the podium multiple times has been my greatest honour" - PV Sindhu

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu shared a note while wishing her fans on social media. The Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medalist said that raising the tricolour flag multiple times on the podium has been her greatest honour. She also added:

"On this Independence Day, I send warm wishes to all my fellow Indians. Raising the tricolor high on the podium multiple times has been my greatest honor. The sound of 'Jana Gana Mana' never fails to give me goosebumps, reminding us of the pride we all share in representing our beautiful and incredibly diverse country. Here's to the collective hope that we will continue moving our great nation forward, one step at a time."

Earlier on August 15, PV Sindhu unveiled the SportX arena at Woxsen University near Sangareddy. The arena will have eight badminton courts and will offer facilities for several indoor games, including chess, billiards and squash among others.