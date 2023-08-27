Golfer Avani Prashanth wins LET Access Tour event in Sweden

Indian amateur golfer Avani Prashanth created history by winning the Ladies European Tour's (LET) Access series at Hoor in Sweden on Friday. The 16-year-old golfer secured a victory with an impressive back-nine performance.

Avani had a rough start to the LET Access Series in Sweden. In the final round, she started with an early bogey but the teenager pulled things back to secure a win. In the final seven holes, Avani Prashanth had four birdies and an eagle to win the title.

She also became the first Indian woman to win the Ladies European Tour Access Series. Notably, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar won the main Ladies European Tour earlier this season.

After 36 holes, Avani started strong with a score of 72-71 and tied for the 9th spot. She picked up a birdie in the fifth and eighth holes and followed it with another birdie and an eagle in the 14th hole. An impressive eagle helped her move to the top five. She managed to score a birdie on the 17th hole, securing the victory.

Speaking about the final round of the LET Access Series, Avani Prashanth said that the first four rounds of the game were tough and long due to the wind. She also added that her next aim is to participate in European competitions.

“In terms of European competition, the big green egg open in Amsterdam on the Ladies European Tour is the next one. I’m planning on playing at Q school in December. Everyone back home is asking for a party, so I’ve got to take care of them first and then I’ll make plans as soon as I’m back," she said.

Avani Prashanth has had a year to remember so far. The 16-year-old clinched the Queen Sirikit Cup in Manila early this year. She is currently eyeing to become the youngest golfer to represent India in the Asian Games in 2023.

Three Swedish golfers finished in the top five at the LET Access Series

Three Swedish amateur golfers finished in the top five at their home circuit in the LET Access Series on Friday. Matilda Bjorkman and Isabell Elkstrom tied for the second position with five-under-par. Hanna Nilsson of Sweden finished in the fourth spot with four-under-par. The Swedish amateur tied with Elena Moosmann of Switzerland for the fourth spot.

Switzerland's Caroline Sturdza finished solo sixth with three-under-par. She was out of the top seven at the beginning of the final round but with an impressive round of 68, she made it to the top six. Swiss golfer Natalie Armbruedter tied for the 7th spot in the LET Access Series alongside England's Emily Price and Germany's Sarina Schmidt.