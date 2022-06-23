Government of Odisha to own fifth franchise in Ultimate Kho Kho 

In what could be termed a massive boost to Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), the Odisha government has taken ownership of a team in the soon-to-be-launched professional league.

This will be the second direct sports venture for the Odisha government, which also owned a team—Kalinga Lancers—in the Hockey India League in 2013.

The announcement comes days after Odisha won silver medals in both the boys and girls categories in Kho Kho during the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

The Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC)-owned team will be the fifth franchise in the league. In a statement, the Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Tusharkanti Behera said:

“Kho Kho is very popular in many parts of Odisha. At the recent Khelo India Youth Games, our boys and girls played well and won silver medals. Since it’s a traditional game, we have huge scope to develop it further in the state."

"Therefore, we have decided to participate in the Kho Kho league. This is part of our Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik’s vision for sports in Odisha."

In the last decade, the Naveen Patnaik-led government has not only hosted some of the major sporting events in the country but have also developed a world-class multi-sport infrastructure.

Sports Odisha has been one of the key factors in the sporting revolution in India: Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi

The OSDPC will collaborate with leading steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AM/NS India) while also working closely with Ultimate Kho Kho.

Speaking on the new partnership, Ultimate Kho Kho CEO Tenzing Niyogi said:

“Sports Odisha has been one of the key factors in the sporting revolution of India. Their focused approach in developing a sport has been impressive. They have created an environment that has encouraged many corporate investments to create access for grassroots development and future champions. And now their association with Ultimate Kho Kho is a great sign for the development of the sport."

Millions of Kho Kho lovers are eagerly waiting for the start of the Ultimate Kho Kho. (Pic credit: UKK)

Ultimate Kho Kho had earlier announced the four franchises in the competition. Corporate giants Adani Group and GMR Group bagged the Gujarat and Telangana franchises while Capri Global and KLO Sports are the owners of Rajasthan and Chennai teams, respectively.

Ultimate Kho Kho have roped in Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its broadcast partner with an exclusive multi-year contract. The action from the league will be broadcast across Sony’s sports channels and also on the OTT platform SonyLIV in English as well as other regional languages.

