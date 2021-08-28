India salutes the 2021 Tokyo Olympic heroes with graffiti art on walls of Pitampura Metro Station, Delhi

Indian athletes' tall achievements at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics have filled the entire nation's heart with pride. The athletes returned with seven medals, marking the highest ever tally in the history of the Olympic Games for India.

The country is not yet done celebrating the accomplishments of the athletes. Graffitis depicting the medal winners of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics were displayed on the walls near Pitampura Metro Station in Delhi. It was done to honor the Olympic heroes. Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh have all gone up on the wall.

Delhi: Graffitis depicting #TokyoOlympics2020 medal winners Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, and the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh come up near Pitampura Metro Station. pic.twitter.com/DVLOrAErdC — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

Fans in Delhi acknowledged the Olympic medallists' triumph by exhibiting their photos in the form of graffiti art.

The medalists reached India on August 9 after a successful stint at the 2021 Olympics. The team marched out of Delhi airport amidst hundreds of galvanized fans and family members applauding their triumph.

They were received by the government officials in a grand felicitation ceremony. Since then, they have been a part of numerous press conferences, felicitation ceremonies, meet and greet, and interviews.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia hockey team captain and bronze medallist Manpreet Singh, silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain were accorded a warm welcome and felicitated for their incredible achievements.

Sports minister Anurag Thakur welcomed them, saying their journey was an 'incredible story of resilience and sporting excellence'.

Indian athletes and their medals in Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra etched his name in Indian sporting history by winning gold in the men’s javelin throw. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu bagged her second consecutive medal (bronze in 2021).

Bajrang Punia clinched a bronze even after playing with an injured knee. Ravi Kumar Dahiya swept silver in wrestling. Mirabai Chanu became the first weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win a medal (silver) at the Olympics.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal. Last but not least was a historic bronze medal for the the men in blue of Indian hockey. After decades of waiting, the country was overwhelmed by the bronze medal effort from the men's hockey team.

