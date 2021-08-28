Paralympics 2021: Bhavina Patel's gold medal match timings [IST], opponent and live telecast details

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel will be up against China's Zhou Ying in the gold medal match of the women's singles Class 4 category at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sunday.

Bhavina pulled off a thriller in the semifinals to defeat Zhang Miao 3-2, to enter the finals of the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Bhavina stunned the World No. 3 Zhang 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11 in the semifinal match on Saturday.

With consecutive wins after suffering the opening match defeat against the Chinese Zhou Ying, Bhavina has confirmed silverware and is in strong position to win the first ever gold medal in table tennis for India in the Paralympic Games.

Bhavina Patel's Paralympic finals opponent Zhou Ying:

India's Bhavinaben Patel went down to China's Ying Zhou 0-3 in the first round match of the Group A women's individual table tennis C4 division on Wednesday. The Indian table tennis ace lost in straight games. Bhavinaben was up against a mighty opponent in Zhou.

Bhavina is all set to take on 2008 and 2012 Paralympic champion Ying once again. Zhou overwhelmed the Indian paddler in straight sets by 3-0 (11-3, 11-9, 11-2) in just 18 minutes.

Zhou was not in a very good rhythm and could only manage a lowly fifth place finish in the women's singles event in Rio 2016 Paralympics. She has made an impressive comeback at international events over the last few years.

Zhou is currently ranked No. 1 in the world. Bhavina, who will be in action during the finals against Zhao, will eye a counterblow against the higher ranked Chinese and script a historic gold at the Paralympics.

She did it! #IND Bhavina Patel storms into the Finals of #Paralympics She beats China''s Miao Zhang 3-2 in her semifinal game. #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7LT6eivJQ6 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 28, 2021

Bhavina Patel's road to the finals:

Lost to Zhou Ying 0-3 in Group A, the opening match.

Defeated world No 9 Megan Shackleton 3-1 in a must-win Group A match.

Defeated world No 8 Joyce de Oliveira 3-0 in R16.

Defeated world No 2 & Rio 2016 Paralympics gold medallist in QF 3-0.

Defeated world No 3 & Rio 2016 Paralympics silver medallist in SF 3-2.

Takes on world No 1 Zhou Ying in the final.

Bhavina Patel's final match: Date and timing

Indian Paddler Bhavina Patel will lock horns with top-ranked Zhou Ying on August 29 (Sunday).

Timings: 7:15am (IST)

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel will face Zhou Ying in the gold medal match on Sunday

Bhavina Patel's final match: Live telecast details

The Paralympic Committee of India gave Eurosport India the official broadcasting rights of the Paralympics in India. DD sports will also telecast all the Indian events at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

Also read: 2021 Paralympics: Indian paddler Bhavina Patel stuns reigning world champion Borislava Peric-Rankovic to advance in to the semifinals

Edited by Diptanil Roy