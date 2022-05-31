Haryana government organizes torch relay as nation gears up for 2022 Khelo India Youth Games

The Government of Haryana has organized a torch relay aiming to promote and encourage kids across the state to take up sports ahead of the upcoming fourth edition of the 2022 Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

The excitement in Panchkula is soaring as the city gears up for the Khelo India Youth Games.

KIYG is slated to take place between June 4-13, 2022 in Haryana, which will witness nearly 8,500 top athletes competing for the podium finish. The event, which is returning after being postponed twice owing to COVID 29 outbreak will take place in Panchkula, Shahabad, Ambala, Chandigarh and Delhi.

The torch relay, named 'Raahgiri', which hit the road on May 7,2022 starting in Panchkula has now reached its next milestone - Karnal, where several athletes and cyclists exhibited their talents and paid tributes to Khelo India's ever-shining torch.

Pankhuri Gupta, Senior Consultant, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, while addressing the event, said:

"For KIYG 2021 road show, around 3,000 people, including students from local schools and colleges and sports enthusiasts, gathered at selected venues to participate in sporting activities to highlight the 25 disciplines that will be a part of the games."

Several athletes wish luck to the athletes ahead of Khelo India Youth Games 2022:

Indian sporting superstars wish athletes "all the very best" ahead of the Khelo India Youth Games.

2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medal-winning javelin thrower Sumit Antil, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Chirag Shetty and Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, among other athletes, have extended their best wishes to all the athletes set to compete at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Sumit Antil, whished the participants luck and believes that KIYG will produce several champions who will represent India on the biggest platforms in the future.

Lovina Borgohain greeted all the KIYG participants and called out the young boxers to emerge victorious and step out as champions.

