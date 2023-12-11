"I read Harry Potter": Reggie Jackson on Hawaii vacation, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets' 14-9 start to 2023-24 (Exclusive)

Initially, Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic gave Reggie Jackson anxiety. After all, Jokic played a large role in the Nuggets overcoming a 3-1 second-round playoff series deficit three years ago over an LA Clippers team that included Jackson.

Jackson’s feelings have since changed once the Nuggets signed him on the buyout market last season before eventually winning an NBA championship for the first time in franchise history.

“I was reluctant to say it before, even though I knew it,” Jackson said. “But now that I’m his teammate and I see him on a daily basis, he’s the best player in the world.”

Jackson spoke to Sportskeeda about Jokic’s leadership, how the team embraced him while having a limited role during last season’s playoff run and his expanded role in the 2023-24 campaign.

Editor's note: The following one-on-one conversation has been edited and condensed.

What do you make of the season so far?

Jackson: “We’re just figuring it out and just playing. I’m thankful to be healthy. I’m blessed that I can play the game that I love. But I’m not focused on myself. I just focus on doing what’s enough to get wins. That’s how I focus individually – whatever it takes. I just do whatever I can in the summer. Then it’s a marathon. So whatever happens, happens.”

What did you focus on this summer?

Jackson: “Staying in shape and not taking too much time off. Of course, I wanted to celebrate and enjoy it. But I also made sure I did everything I could to work out and stay in shape. I then learned our system.”

How did you celebrate during the offseason?

Jackson: “Of course, partying. I partied a little bit with the people that I love and the people that I grew up with and people that helped me get to this point. Then, I had some big vacations. I went to Hawaii before everything went down unfortunately with the fires. Then, I did some NBPA programs with a real estate program and a tech event. I was in Miami for a little bit. I just made sure that I enjoyed things in spurts. Then, I came back to LA to pack up the house and also enjoy the beach.”

What did you do in Hawaii?

Jackson: “I just relaxed by the beach and made sure to eat great food. I don’t do much. I just want to read. A vacation for me is being in some sun, being by some water and having a good book. That was the big thing, and then enjoying some tropical drinks.”

What did you read?

Jackson: “I’ve been reading the Harry Potter series. I either read that or read ‘How to read a book’ (laughs). I love sci-fi and something to dumb down my mind after a while. I’m either trying to learn something new or just enjoying a great story to take a break.”

Given all you have gone through in your career, what do you remember on how you took everything in once you won an NBA title?

Jackson: “It was all for something. It wasn’t for nothing. My biggest goal has always been to win a championship. I thought I would do it in my first year in the league [with Oklahoma City in 2011-12]. I thought I was going to do it many times. So, I’m blessed to be welcomed by this great group of guys. It was evident that I wasn’t needed. But the way that they embraced me made me feel thankful and special.”

How did they make you feel special even with your limited playing time?

Jackson: “I didn’t have a great stretch when I showed up. It got to the point where I got benched and I didn’t play. But the love stayed the same. They even embraced me even more.”

Fast forward to this season, and you’ve had a bigger role. What was the key to have your breakout game against your former team (Clippers)?

Jackson: “Great teammates and great spacing. DJ [DeAndre Jordan] did a hell of a job setting screens. Honestly, his ability to get on the rim opened everything up. It opened up all the reads. It wasn’t anything extra. I just wanted to play well. I always want to win.”

What’s your perspective on what it was like being an opponent of Jokic and now one of his teammates?

Jackson: “I understand what people are frustrated by with him. I was the same way because he is the best player in the world. The way he dominates the game is not necessarily what we’re traditionally used to when we think of someone being dominant. I was reluctant to say it before, even though I knew it. But now that I’m his teammate and I see him on a daily basis, he’s the best player in the world.”

What do you see him do on a daily basis?

Jackson: “Just his basketball acumen, his intelligence, his will and his want to win. He has the ability to make other players better. He sees the game unfold before it happens. He always has a will to work. He’s No. 1.”

