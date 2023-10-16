"I was really happy to see our team, each of our names on the top" - Rhythm Sangwan brims with joy after winning the gold at Asian Games 2023  

Amidst the synchronized chaos of bullets and targets, Rhythm Sangwan emerged as the heartbeat of the Indian women’s pistol team that won gold at the Asian Games 2023.

India achieved historic success at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, clinching a remarkable total of 22 medals in shooting events. This unprecedented haul included 7 golds, 9 silvers, and 6 bronze medals.

This marked a significant milestone for the nation's athletes and showcased India's shooters' form on the international stage.

In a candid conversation with Sportskeeda, Rhythm Sangwan, the shooting prodigy who clinched gold at the Asian Games 2023, shared her emotions about winning gold. She also spoke on her remarkable journey, her aspirations for the Paris Olympics, and how her parents and coaches supported her, among other topics.

Rhythm Sangwan's golden moment and India's record-breaking medal feat at Asian Games 2023

Rhythm Sangwan (PC: Sportskeeda)

As the gold medal hung around her neck, Rhythm Sangwan's eyes sparkled with unbridled joy, mirroring the triumph of her team. She described the feeling of being victors at Asian Games 2023.

“I was really happy to see our team on the top, each of our names on the top,” she said, her voice resonating with pride. “I felt like it was a great achievement at such a young age. Our whole team, Manu and Esha were able to bag gold. I couldn't describe the emotions, but I felt like making my country proud, my parents proud.”

For Rhythm, focus was paramount. The life of a shooter is one of solitary focus, where every shot is a dialogue between the mind and the target. Rhythm provided an insight into this meticulous process.

“We're just focusing on our individual matches, because in a team event, individual scores are added to the team tally," she revealed, her words like well-aimed bullets. "Teaming up with Esha and Manu was a great experience. They supported me, they gave me a lot of confidence."

In the midst of competition, their accord and encouragement were the pillars that held her steadfast, turning the trio into an unassailable force.

In a year where India celebrated a record-breaking 107 medals, Rhythm Sangwan stood tall as a contributor to this historic feat. Her recognition was not just for herself but for the entire team and the supporters who stood by them.

“My parents and my coach were supporting me from Day 1," she acknowledged, her voice unwavering. "It feels delighted to make them proud. It's also that I'm getting recognition for my hard work, my coach's hard work and to everyone who was supporting me."

Describing the ethos of Indian shooters, Rhythm Sangwan's words were laced with praise for the indomitable spirit of her team.

"Every match for us is important. We go with each match with the same mentality and the same fighting spirit," she asserted, her tone firm. "Indian shooters are really great at the level. That's the same fighting spirit we give if we lead or even we trail. We work as a team and for the team."

Preparation for Paris Olympics 2024 and support from Welspun

With the Paris Olympics 2024 on the horizon, Rhythm's determination shines brightly. As success at the quadrennial event would be the ultimate goal for any athlete in the world, she talked about her preparations:

“I'm preparing for it. I'm giving my hard work," she declared with conviction. "To win the gold medal at the Olympics will be the ultimate goal for anyone, so I'm practising everything, taking every step to get the goal closer."

She paused for a moment and reiterated that she wanted to take it step by step and focus on the upcoming Asian Championship and World Championship.

"But I just wanted to take one step at a time, to perform well at the Asian championships, and other international tournaments. So, with everyone's blessing, I'm confident I'll make a cut to the Olympics.”

In her journey, the Welspun Foundation played a crucial role. The Welspun Super Sport Women Program (WSSW) by the Welspun Foundation is truly groundbreaking.

It is championing female athletes at every level, from grassroots to national and international stages. They support 17 female athletes, including Rhythm Sangwan, in them pursuing their dreams.

"Welspun is supporting me now," she shared, gratitude evident in her voice. "They support me with every need and want of mine. It's of great help that an athlete doesn't worry about his/her financial requirements as Welspun helps me with all that. Without worrying about any monetary conditions, we can shift our focus to our goals."

India is undoubtedly making significant strides in the realm of sports. The country showcased outstanding performance at the Asian Games 2023, securing an impressive medal tally across various athletic disciplines.

What truly warms the heart is the rise of Indian women athletes, who are now taking centre stage, winning a lot. Rhythm expressed her sentiments about this proud moment:

“India is doing a good job in the sporting fraternity. Indians performed great at the Asian Games 2023. In many athletic events, we won medals. It’s also a proud moment that shooters won a lot of medals. It's also very proud that Indian women are taking the center stage winning a lot of gold medals and its lovely feel actually. I really wish the Govt. would support more athletes, and the support system of India is already good.”