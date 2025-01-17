[In Pictures] President of India Droupadi Murmu presents Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awards

President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the Sports and Adventure Awards 2024 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17. The prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award went to Gukesh Dommaraju, Harmanpreet Singh, Praveen Kumar and Manu Bhaker.

Gukesh won a gold medal each at the FIDE World Chess (Classical) Championship in Singapore, the FIDE 45th Chess Olympiad (Open Team) in Budapest, and the FIDE 45th Chess Olympiad (Individual).

Manu Bhaker made history by winning two bronze medals for India, one each in the women's 10 m air pistol and the mixed event of the same, at the Paris Olympics 2024. Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in the men's High Jump at the 2024 Paralympics. Hockey star Harmanpreet Singh was also conferred the Khel Ratna for his outstanding performances which helped India win a bronze medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics.

Here are some pictures of Droupadi Murmu handing out the awards:

Full list of Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award winners given by President Droupadi Murmu

Here is the complete list of winners of the 2024 Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award, who were honored by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Gukesh D. - Chess

Harmanpreet Singh - Hockey

Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Praveen Kumar - Para-Athletics

Dronacharya award

Subhash Rana - Para-Shooting

Deepali Deshpande - Shooting

Sandeep Sangwan - Hockey

S. Muralidharan - Badminton (Lifetime award).

Armando Agnelo Colaco - Football (Lifetime award)

Arjuna award

Jyothi Yarraji (Athletics), Annu Rani (Athletics), Nitu (Boxing), Saweety (Boxing), Vantika Agrawal (Chess), Salima Tete (Hockey), Abhishek (Hockey), Sanjay (Hockey), Jarmanpreet Singh (Hockey), Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey), Sajan Prakash (Swimming), Aman (Wrestling) Rakesh Kumar (Para-Archery), H Hokato Sema (Para-Athletics), Simran (Para-Athletics), Navdeep (Para-Athletics), Nitesh Kumar (Para-Badminton), Thulasimathi Murugesan (Para-Badminton), Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (Para-Badminton), Manisha Ramadass (Para-Badminton), Kapil Parmar (Para-Judo), Mona Agarwal (Para-Shooting), Rubina Francis (Para-Shooting), Swapnil Suresh Kusale (Shooting), Sarabjot Singh (Shooting), Preeti Pal (Para-Athletics), Jeevanji Deepthi (Para-Athletics), Ajeet Singh (Para-Athletics), Sachin Sarjerao Khilari (Para-Athletics), Dharambir (Para-Athletics), Pranav Soorma (Para-Athletics) and Abhay Singh (Squash).

Arjuna award (Lifetime)

Sucha Singh - Athletics

Murlikant Petkar - Para-Swimming

