"That’s where the future stars are found" - Jonty Rhodes on India's extensive grassroots program in the form of National Games 2023

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who was recently in attendance at the 37th National Games, praised India's grassroots sports program. Currently the fielding coach for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, Rhodes was in Panaji, Goa, to watch the finals of the table tennis event at the Campal Indoor Complex.

Impressed by the growing sporting culture of India, Rhodes noted that the country was seeing a positive shift in encouraging athletes from sports other than cricket. He said, via Livenewsgoa.com:

"For so long, the focus in India has been only on cricket. We have seen the success of the men’s and women’s teams when they were given the opportunity. India has so many stars."

The legendary cricketer went on to praise the Goan Sports Minister, Govind Gaude, stating that the latter was doing the work required to find talent at the grassroots level and supporting them through their career.

"The key thing that the sports minister is doing here is giving an opportunity to those stars no matter where they come from, and finding that talent yourself…ministers who are doing their job at the ground level.

"That’s where the future stars are found, and that’s important. We have seen the same in South Africa: good facilities, good schools and good coaches. So many people don’t get that opportunity early on."

Jonty Rhodes, who currently resides in Goa along with his family, said that he was excited to aid the further development of sporting culture in the state.

"I am always here to support sports. I love sports, whether it is cricket or anything else. You need something to strive for. Sportspersons are always goal-driven, they need a target to reach for. We want to support activities, for children these days knowing them spending time on the screen. We want them to play sport"

Cricketer Jonty Rhodes attends Table Tennis finals at the 37th National Games

Jonty Rhodes was seen in the crowd as a special guest at the table tennis events in the ongoing 37th National Games.

Finals day provided plenty of action for the fielder as Maharashtrian duos Swastika Ghosh/Shruti Amrite and Diya Chitale/ Sanil Shetty raced to a win the the women's and mixed doubles, respectively.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's Anirban Ghosh and Karnataka's Archana Kamath won the gold in the men's and women's singles events, respectively, at the Campal Indoor Complex in Panaji.