2021 Paralympics: India's powerlifter Jai Deep finished 8th in the men's powerlifting final

India's powerlifter Jai Deep failed to make a single successful lift and finished eighth in the final of the 65kg powerlifting event at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics.

Liu Lei (China), Jafari Arangeh Amir (Iran) and Bettir Hocine (Algeria) have won gold, silver and bronze medals in the 65kg powerlifting event.

Liu Lei of China's 198kg and Jafari Arangeh Amir's 195kg in their first attempt and Bettir Hocine's 192kg second attempt earned them a podium finish in the Paralympics finals.

India's Jai Deep failed to lift 160kg at his first attempt. Jaideep did not get the green for his second attempt either. He failed to lift even on his third attempt. Apart from Jaideep, Jorge C. of Chicago also failed to lift in all his attempts.

China's Liu Lei led with the best lift of 198 kg. Behind Liu Lei is Iran's Amir Jafari with his best lift of 195kg. Third in the rankings is Algeria's Hocine Bettir with a lift of 187kg. India's Jai Deep had been out of the medal race since the beginning but could have attempted a better finish on the list.

With five athletes registered good lifts in their first attempts, the bronze medal position was already at 187kg. Powerlifters below that were out of the Paralympics due to obvious reasons.

Liu Lei (China), Jafari Arangeh Amir (Iran), Bettir Hocine (Algeria), Lanzer Grzegorz (Poland) and Kasanun Narong (Thailand) were the powerlifters with their first successful attempts.

Indian powerlifter Sakina finished fifth:

Earlier, Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun finished fifth in the women’s 50kg category at the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday. The 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist had the best attempt of 93kg in her third attempt.

China’s Dandan Hu clinched the gold medal with a best effort of 120kg, while Rehab Ahmed of Egypt, who also lifted 120kg, and Great Britain’s Olivia Broome 107kg bagged silver and bronze respectively. Khatun lifted 90kg in her first attempt. She went for 93kg in her second attempt but failed to make a successful attempt. She managed to lift 93kg in her third and final lift.

Also read: 2021 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra wants to win more silverware for India

Edited by Diptanil Roy