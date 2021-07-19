Indian athletes happy with 'Desi Menu' at Games Village of Tokyo Olympics 2020

Some members of the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics 2020 have landed in Japan's capital and made their way to the Games Village. Athletes and the support staff of Badminton, Archery, Weightlifting, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Sailing, Rowing, Gymnastics and Table Tennis have safely landed in Tokyo.

Traveling abroad for international events is a dietary nightmare for most athletes. Adjusting to unfamiliar cuisines can be incredibly hard, especially considering the eating restrictions they have to follow.

For instance, Indian gymnast for Tokyo Pranati Nayak has been provided with a cook at her training base in Kolkata. The chef prepares Japanese food for Pranati. Lakhan Sharma, Pranati's coach, wants her to get used to Japanese meals ahead of the Olympics.

Abrupt changes in dietary patterns can affect athletes' bodies and performances. Renowned sports physiotherapist John Gloster, the current head of Sports Science at the GoSports Foundation, has also expressed similar concerns. He believes providing the right kind of food which suits the Indian athletes is vital to keep them in the right frame of mind.

To the Indians' delight, the food available at the dining halls of the Games Village is delicious and 'desi'.

The 'desi menu' for Indian athletes at the Games Village is both nutritious and mouthwatering.

The menu includes: Chole Bhature, Paratha, Basmati and Jasmine Rice, Biryani, Butter and Plain naan (stuffed bread), Butter chicken, Tofu (soy paneer), Tomato and Shahi paneer, Bhindi, Lentil curry, Steamed spinach and Steamed sweet potatoes.

Expressing his delight with the catering facility available at Games Village, one of the officials with the Indian contingent told Sportskeeda:

"In earlier Olympic editions, we had to carry some pre-packed food from home but the organizers have taken care of everything. The athletes are so happy they don't have to worry about their diet."

According to the rules of the Games Village, athletes can only check in five days prior to the start of their event. They have to vacate the village within 48 hours after the completion of their event. They will also have to follow strict masking and social distancing protocols within the Village.

Under these tough circumstances, healthy, appetezing 'desi food' could soothe the athletes and prepare them well for the Games.

