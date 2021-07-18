Where did the Indian team train before Tokyo Olympics?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 starts on July 23. The athletes from various nations are arriving at the Olympic village in Tokyo. The Indian contingent will land in Japan's capital in separate batches. Ahead of the Tokyo Games, the Indian athletes were spread across the globe for their training.

This is where the Indians trained for the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Athletics

Neeraj Chopra: India's Javelin star trained at his base in Uppsala, Sweden.

Murali Sreeshankar: Murali Sreeshankar will represent India in the men's long jump. For the Tokyo Games, he trained at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru facility.

MP Jabir: MP Jabir will be the first Indian male athlete to participate in the 400m hurdles at the Olympics. For the Olympics, he trained with the support of the Naval Training team.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Tajinderpal Singh Toor holds the Asian record in men's shot put. For the Tokyo Games, he trained at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) campus in Patiala.

Shivpal Singh: Shivpal Singh is India's second entry for the men's javelin throw. He trained in Patiala.

Kamalpreet Kaur: Kamalpreet Kaur will represent India in the women's discus throw. She has been training at NIS Patiala.

Dutee Chand: Dutee Chand will represent India in the women's 100m and 200m. She has been training in Hyderabad, Telangana

Priyanka Goswami: Priyanka Goswami will be one of two women representing India in the 20km race walk. She has been training in India.

Bhawna Jat: Bhawna Jat is the second Indian woman in the 20km race walk. She too has been training in India.

Men's 4x400m relay team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv: They trained in India.

Avinash Sable: Avinash Sable is India's entry into the men's steeplechase. For the Tokyo Games, he trained in Uganda.

Annu Rani: Annu Rani will represent India in the women's javelin throw. She trained in Pune ahead of the Summer Games.

Seema Punia: Along with Kamalpreet Kaur, Seema Punia will represent India in the women's discus throw. Seema Punia's training base has been in Krasnodar, a city in southern Russia.

Sandeep Kumar: Sandeep Kumar will represent India in the men's 20km racewalk. He trained in India.

Rahul Rohilla: Rahul Rohilla will compete in the men's 20km racewalk. He too trained in India.

KT Irfan: KT Irfan is the third man representing India in the men's 20km racewalk at the Olympics. For the Olympics, he trained at the SAI center in Bengaluru.

Gurpreet Singh: Gurpreet Singh is India's sole entry in the men's 50 km racewalk. He trained in India.

4x400m mixed relay team of Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanlakshmi Sekhar: They trained in India.

Shooting:

Shooting - Buenos Aires Youth Olympics: Day 3

The Indian shooting contingent comprises of:

Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m Air Rifle Individual and Mixed team), Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle Individual and Mixed team), Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol Individual and Mixed team), Abhishek Verma (10m Air Pistol Individual and Mixed team), Sanjeev Rajput (50m Rifle 3 positions), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (50m Rifle 3 positions), Angad Singh Veer Bajwa (Men's Skeet), Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's Skeet), Apurvi Chandela (10m Air Rifle individual), Elavenil Valarivan (10m Air Rifle Individual and Mixed team), Manu Bhaker (10m Air Pistol Individual and Mixed team, 25m Pistol individual), Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m Air Pistol Individual, Mixed team ), Rahi Sarnobat (25m Pistol Individual), Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 positions Individual, 10m Air Rifle Mixed team) and Tejaswini Sawant (50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual)

The entire shooting team trained in Zagreb in Crotia for the Tokyo Games.

3P (Positions) Rifle Shooters @sanjeevrajput1, Tejaswini Sawant, @anjum_moudgil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on their last day of training in Zagreb before the team departs for #Tokyo2020 Olympics. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AAP1nirn7y — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 15, 2021

Archery:

Archery Tokyo 2020 Test Event

The Indian Archery team comprises of:

Atanu Das (Men's Individual, Men's Team, Mixed Team), Tarundeep Rai (Men's Individual and Men's Team), Pravin Jadhav (Men's Individual and Men's Team) and Deepika Kumari (Women's Individual and Mixed Team).

Before Deepika Kumari and her husband and fellow archer Atanu Das flew to France for the Archery World Cup, they were training at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Hockey

India's men's hockey squad:

PR Sreejeesh (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (Captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

India's women's hockey squad:

Savita Punia (GK), Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita Duhan, Nisha, Neha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Rani Rampal (Captain), Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

The two squads trained at SAI's Bengaluru complex before they left India for Tokyo.

Boxing

India's nine-member boxing team consists of:

Amit Panghal (Men's Flyweight), Manish Kaushik (Men's Lightweight), Vikas Krishan Yadav (Men's Welterweight), MC Mary Kom (Women's Flyweight), Simranjit Kaur (Women's Lightweight), Ashish Kumar (Men's Middleweight), Satish Kumar (Men's Super Heavyweight), Lovlina Borgohain (Women's Welterweight) and Pooja Rani (Women's Middleweight)

For the Tokyo Games, the entire boxing team practiced in Italy.

Wrestling

India's wrestling team comprises of seven members.

Bajrang Punia (Men's 65 kg), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men's 57 kg) and Deepak Punia (Men's 86 kg) trained in Russia. Vinesh Phogat (Women's 53 kg) trained in Hungary. Anshu Malik (Women's 57 kg), Seema Bisla (Women's 50 kg) and Sonam Malik (Women's 62 kg) trained in India.

Table Tennis

India's four-member TT squad comprising Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee trained in India ahead of the Olympics.

Swimming

The three swimmers who will represent India at the Tokyo Games are:

Sajan Prakash (Men's 100m Backstroke), Srihari Nataraj (Men's 200m Butterfly) and Maana Patel (Women's 100m Backstroke). Sajan Prakash trained in Dubai. Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel trained in India.

Tennis

Sania Mirza, Ankita Raina and Sumit Nagal are the three Indian tennis players at the Tokyo Olympics. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina will compete in women's doubles, while Sumit Nagal will play in the men's singles. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina trained in India, while Sumit Nagal trained in Germany.

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak will be the only Indian gymnast at the Tokyo Olympics. For the Summer Games, she trained at SAI's Kolkata center.

Weightlifting

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu is India's sole representative in weightlifting. Before reaching the Olympic Games Village in Tokyo, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was training in the United States.

Fencing

CA Bhavani Devi will represent India in fencing. Livorno in Tuscany has been Bhavani Devi's training base for the past few years.

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza is the only Indian Equestrian who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. He has trained in multiple countries ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Rowing

Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh are the two Indian rowers who will be seen in action at the Tokyo Olympics. They trained at the Army Rowing Node in Pune.

Sailing

India's sailing team for the Tokyo Games comprises of:

Vishnu Saravanan (Men's Laser), Nethra Kumanan (Women's Laser Radical), and KC Ganapathy and Vishnu Thakkar (Men's 49er). For the Olympics, Vishnu had been training in Malta, Europe. Nethra Kumanan trained in Spain, while KC Ganapathy trained in Portugal.

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam is India's only entry in Judo for the Tokyo Olympics. She trained at New Delhi's Nehru stadium.

Golf

Anirban Lahiri, Aditi Ashok and Udayan Mane are the three Indian golfers who will be seen in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ahead of the Tokyo Games, Anirban Lahiri was busy playing the Barbasol Championship in the US. Aditi Ashok participated in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in the US. Udayan Mane trained in India.

Also read: Race walking in Olympics and Indians who are in the fray in Tokyo

Also read: What is the steeplechase? Can India's Avinash Sable win a medal?

Edited by SANJAY K K