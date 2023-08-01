Indian golfers shine at the US Kids Golf World Teen Championship

Indian golfer Mahreen Bhatia showcased remarkable skill and resilience at the US Kids World Teen Championships at Pinehurst, finishing second in the Girls 14 category. Despite three bogeys, her strong finish with three birdies in the last four holes impressed spectators.

This recent second-place finish adds to Mahreen's accomplishments, having claimed the second position in the European US Kids Golf Championships in May.

Meanwhile, Kartik Singh, another talented Indian golfer, secured a third-place finish in the Boys 13 category, totaling an impressive 7 under 209. Lavanya Gupta also made her mark by showcasing exceptional skills in the Girls 15-18 category, finishing fifth with a brilliant final round that included five birdies on the front nine.

Well done to Deepinder Kullar, @anityachand & @karanbindragolf as well. Super show by Indian kids in @uskidsgolf World Teen C'ships at Pinehurst. Special mention for Mahreen Bhatia (RU G13), Lavanya Gupta (2nd RU, G15-18) & Kartik Singh (2nd RU B13) - all from DLF Golf Academy.Well done to Deepinder Kullar, @anityachand & @karanbindragolf as well. pic.twitter.com/8hjm2ZEH5s

Despite a closing bogey on the 18th, Lavanya's overall performance was noteworthy, shooting the day's equal best of 68. Olivia Hasselbach, an American golfer, emerged as the winner, with Colombian Laura Sofia Espinosa Gonzalez securing the second position.

The US Kids Indian Team had a successful outing at the World Teen Championships, with one second-place and two third-place finishes. This remarkable achievement reflects the talent and dedication of Indian golfers on the international stage.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Teen Championship holds prestigious status as a ranked event for the Junior Golf Scoreboard and the American Junior Golf Association. In the past, Indian talents like Aditi Ashok and Avani Prashanth, a leading amateur, have showcased their skills at US Kids events.

This tournament has been a breeding ground for world-class players, including Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Sahith Theegala. The women's stars like Lexi Thompson and Allisen Corpuz (recent US Women's Open champion) have also emerged from US Kids.

Other Indians excel at US Kids World Teen Championship in Boys 13 and Girls 13 Categories

In the Boys 13 category, Vihaan Jain showcased great improvement with a final round 72, moving up nine places to T-30. Arshvant Srivastava had a challenging week but managed to finish T-72 with a round of 78.

In Boys 14, Ranveer Mitroo secured a commendable tied 12th position, while Udai Aditya Middha improved significantly, finishing T-34 with a final round of 75. Tejas Mishra slipped to T-45 after a final round of 79.

Among Boys 15–18, Ranveer Singh Dhupia showed progress, improving 11 places to T-44. In the Girls 13 category, Asara Sawhney finished T-29, one place below her standing after the second round. These Indian golfers displayed determination and skill in the World Teen Championship, showcasing their potential on the international stage.