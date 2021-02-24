Hima Das to headline star-studded field at Indian Grand Prix-II meet

Asian Games silver medallist Hima Das will face the country’s elite sprinters when she competes in the second leg of the Indian Grand Prix on Thursday, at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala. Hima Das will return to action in both the 100m and 200m competitions.

Although she will not compete in 400m, the 100m and 200m races could prove significant for her growth as an athlete.

Hima Das biggest star in track and field as Dutee remains doubtful

National record holder Dutee Chand won the women's 100m event in the first leg of the competition. Uncertainty still looms large over her participation in the second leg due to quarantine restrictions at the Patiala campus.

In case Dutee competes, a clash of the top two Indian female sprinters in the 100m race could set the tone for the second leg of the event. The competition will get tougher with the Indian Grand Prix being the first big Olympic qualifier for Indian athletes.

With fans hoping for a change in fortunes for India in athletics at the Olympics, Hima Das will look to give her all and make a case for her inclusion in the Tokyo contingent.

Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das became immensely popular in 2019 after a string of gold medal victories that took the Indian athletic scene by storm. She pocketed five gold medals in a span of only 19 days.

Her 400m record of 50.79s falls within the entry requirement standard and if she can replicate such a performance this year, a Tokyo ticket will be guaranteed.

Several other athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, and Annu Rani will be also seen in action during the second leg of the Grand Prix.

The third leg of the Grand Prix will be held on March 5.