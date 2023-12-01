Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update for 6x All-Star (Dec.1)

Joel Embiid's availability will be key for the Philadelphia 76ers when they head to the TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics on Friday (December 1). The reigning MVP missed the last game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The latter recorded a 124-114 win Embiid's absence, and the 76ers face the possibility of resting their superstar in the upcoming marquee clash.

After being diagnosed with an illness, the Cameroonian has been listed as questionable ahead of the clash against the Celtics. Unless upgraded to probable, Joel Embiid will be inactive. Philadelphia will also miss Daniel House Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. Jaden Springer and Nic Batum are listed as probable.

Joel Embiid has been a force for the Philadelphia 76ers this season

Joel Embiid picked up from where he left off last season. This time around, he's averaging 32.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. His last five games see him average 32.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.

The big is currently No. 3 in the NBA's MVP ladder trailing Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. However, the latest rankings might see him drop a spot given his absence in two of the last four games (three, if he sits out against Boston). Not one to care about rankings by his own admission, Embiid has firmly maintained that his focus is on a title this season.

After they lost to the Pelicans, head coach Nick Nurse emphasized that Embiid's absence was not to be used as an excuse for throwing a game.

"We cannot use (Embiid's absence) as an excuse, and we won't use it as an excuse. What put us in a big hole is we didn't go out and execute our defensive schemes the way we wanted to from the start of the game."

The Sixers are one of the teams to beat this season, and they asserted their dominance when they beat the LA Lakers 138-94 earlier this week. The 44-point win showed how electric their offense was, while also showing that they could contain teams with relentless scoring. With Embiid as their X-factor every game, Philadelphia look for a deeper run this season.

After their Celtics matchup, they head to Washington to take on the Wizards, and then host the Atlanta Hawks followed by another contest with the Wizards at home. The slate appears winnable, and the Sixers will hope that Joel Embiid will return for their next road game.