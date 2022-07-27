"It is a great honour to be bestowed with the responsibility of leading the contingent" - PV Sindhu on being India's flagbearer at CWG 2022 

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu has been chosen as India's flagbearer for the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022).

The double Olympic medalist will lead the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, on July 28.

In a media statement, Sindhu stated that it was a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility of being India's flagbearer. Sindhu said:

“It’s a great honor to be bestowed with the responsibility of leading the contingent and holding the flag at such an august gathering. I am extremely happy and I wish all my fellow contingent all the best for the Games. I would also like to thank IOA for choosing me as the flagbearer."

Sindhu replaces Neeraj Chopra as India's flagbearer

PV Sindhu replaces Neeraj Chopra as India's flagbearer at the Commonwealth Games. The javelin ace was forced to opt out of CWG 2022 after sustaining a groin strain during the finals of the 2022 World Athletics Championships, where he bagged a historic silver medal.

This is the second time Sindhu has been chosen to lead the Indian contingent. The badminton ace led her nation at the 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Gold Coast.

IOA acting president Anil Khanna congratulated Sindhu and revealed that Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu has also been considered to be the nation's flagbearer at the event. He said:

"It is with great pleasure that we announce PV Sindhu as the flagbearer for Team India. The other two athletes, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain, were immensely deserving, too, but we went ahead with Sindhu considering her to be a two-time Olympic medalist. We hope that watching Sindhu as Team India's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony will inspire millions of girls in India to take up sports."

