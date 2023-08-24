Bharath Ganesh Anantharaman, Senior Director of Operations at NBA India, recently discussed the transformative journey of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Anantharaman highlighted how this initiative could reshape Indian basketball and empower young talents nationwide.

In a candid conversation, Anantharaman provided insights into the far-reaching impact of the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program. He traced its evolution, from its inception to the empowering outcomes it seeks to achieve.

Anantharaman described the program's essence, which spans across India. This year's Lance Foundation, Junior NBA initiative, spans 14 cities in India, encompassing major metropolises and basketball hubs. It comprises two core components: coaching academies and clinics for teachers and basketball coaches.

The program rests on two pillars: an immersive coaching curriculum and exhilarating under-12 and under-14 three-on-three tournaments. These elements aim not only to refine participants' skills but also to foster teamwork and spirited competition.

Also Read: RF Junior NBA Program returns for 10th year; starts July 22

Anantharaman emphasized the crucial partnership with the Reliance Foundation and the Junior NBA. Over the past decade, their unwavering support has propelled the program's growth, impacting over 11 million young athletes and involving 13,000 physical education teachers and coaches nationwide.

"This partnership isn't just vital for us; it's indispensable for the entire youth ecosystem. Numerous Junior NBA alumni have even secured scholarships abroad, highlighting the global significance of this program."

Anantharaman discussed how the Junior NBA program goes beyond borders, bridging Indian players with global teams. Unlike individual club academies, its goal is to benefit the entire league and establish a harmonious balance.

Anantharaman elaborated on the program's strategy to spot and nurture emerging talent. By focusing on the under-12 and under-14 age groups, the initiative provides young players with an accelerated pathway to elite training, preparing them for international success.

"We are committed to making basketball an aspirational sport for Indian youth. The allure of city-level and national championships ignites passion among young players," Anantharaman emphasized.

Anantharaman hinted at the potential for a collaborative or NBA-sponsored league in India comparable to the IPL or Pro Kabaddi. He expressed optimism for basketball's growth in India, citing the transformative impact of professional associations worldwide.

Also Read: FIBA Olympic Asia Pre-Qualifying tournament: Bahrain defeat India by 79-66

Jr. NBA Program Tournament Success

During the interview, the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program's Mumbai leg unfolded, with VIBGYOR High School, Malad (East), and Gokuldham High School, Goregaon (East), securing victories in boys' under-14 and girls' under-12 categories. These achievements underscored the program's tangible impact on the court.

NBA India aims revolutionizing Basketball India through JR NBA Program

These successes pave the way for the National Championship scheduled for September in Delhi. With upcoming stops in Chandigarh and Jamshedpur, the program's momentum toward enriching Indian basketball remains steadfast.

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program continues to make significant strides, epitomizing basketball's transformative potential in shaping young lives. Aspiring players, dedicated coaches, and enthusiastic families can delve deeper into the program through NBA India's social media channels and the NBA App.

Also Read: "I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude": Steph Curry doesn't plan on playing in the NBA for a long time