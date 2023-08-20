ITF Formosa Cup: Hyderabad's Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy lifts men's doubles title

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy clinched the doubles title at the World Tour Tennis ITF M25 Futures (Formosa Cup) alongside Chinese Taipei's Huang Tsung Hao on Saturday. The pair defeated Japan's Tomohiro Masabayashi and Koki Matsuda 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the ITF 25K Futures event.

After winning the first round against Matyas Fuele/Ying Hou 6-2, 6-4, the pair was tested in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. They came from one set down in both matches to win in three sets.

In the quarterfinal, the duo defeated Wei-De Lin/Chang Lin Tsai 5-7, 7-5, 10-7. In the semifinal, Sai Karteek Reddy and Huang Tsung Hao won against another Japanese pair of Makoto Ochi and Takeru Yuzuki in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy's impressive run in 2023

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy is having an excellent run in 2023. The 23-year-old has reached five doubles finals in ITF futures tournament, winning four.

Sai Karteek Reddy's first title of 2023 came in June alongside Siddant Banthia in M15 Jakarta. The duo defeated the Japanese pair of Sora Fukuda and Tomohiro Masabayashi 6-7, 7-5, 10-5 to take the title.

The duo also won the M25 Astana Open by defeating Daniil Glinka and Karl Klur Saar in July 2023. The pair won 7-5, 6-7, 10-4 in the final.

Sai Karteek Reddy won M15 Sharm Elsheikh in February as well. Along with Prajwal Dev, he defeated Jan Kupcic/Maj Premzi in three sets. The second-seeded pair won 5-7, 7-6, 10-8 to clinch the title.

Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy reached the final in the M15 Chennai event in April 2023 as well. He partnered Theertha Shashank Macherla and defeated Digvijay Singh/Karan Singh in the first round. In the summit clash, they lost in a tight contest against India's Nitin Kumar Sinha and Vishnu Vardhan in three sets.