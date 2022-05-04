Jain University crowned winners of Khelo India University Games 2021 

The second edition of the Khelo India University Games 2021 (KIUG) was held in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and witnessed various young athletes from across India shatter and register fresh records.

Hosts Jain University ended their campaign as champions with an impressive 20 gold, seven silver, and five bronze medals tally at the event.

Indian swimmer Siva Sridhar grabbed all the attention with a top-notch seven gold and two silver medal-winning performances. Olympian Srihari Nataraj, on the other hand, grabbed three gold medals. Both swimmers played a vital part in taking Jain University one step closer to a win.

Meanwhile, Lovely Professional University, Punjab won 17 gold medals, 15 silver, and 19 bronze to finish second. Defending champions Punjab University finished third in the medal tally with 15 gold, nine silver, and 24 bronze medals.

Dignitaries hail athletes' performances at Khelo India University Games 2021

Dignitaries including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur, and Minister for State (Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs) Nisith Pramanik, among others, were present as KIUG 2021 drew curtains after a successful event.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah said (As per ANI):

"I congratulate all the Universities and the athletes who participated at the Khelo India University Games 2021. All the athletes who participate are deserving of applause. Winning or losing is part and parcel of sports. But to compete in sports is the more important thing."

He further added:

"I want to tell athletes that sports are an important aspect of our life. The one who plays sports will only get success in life. Because sports give us the strength to bear defeat in life. Only then, you can develop the desire to win. Our athletes are making us proud of the Olympics these days."

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated the athletes. He said:

"Khelo India University Games, Fit India, and Khelo India Youth Games are the results of PM Modi's vision. I am glad we made the decision to host the 2nd edition of the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru this year. I can say with utmost pride that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the KIUG 2021 has been an outstanding and very successful event. The athletes here broke 2 National Records and 76 previous records of University Games this year."

