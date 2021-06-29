Japan Olympic committee warns of stricter border control after Ugandan delegates test positive 

Yasuhiro Yamashita, the president of Japan's Olympic Committee, has warned that the country's border could be strictly controlled after two members of Uganda's Olympic delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference, Yasuhiro Yamashita accepted that it was impossible to keep all the coronavirus cases in check but to prevent the virus from further spreading the borders could see even more control.

Yamashita said:

"There is just no way there won't be cases arriving in Japan, no matter what we do. That's why it is crucial we make sure to catch cases at the airports and enforce strict border controls."

Yasuhiro Yamashita reminded that even both doses of a vaccine do not guarantee safety to an individual.

What is more worrying for the Japanese government and Tokyo Olympics Organizing committee is that the members of the Ugandan delegation have been confirmed to have been infected with the fast spreading Delta variant of the virus.

Yasuhiro Yamashita said that the Tokyo 2020 panel and the government will have a greater role in controlling the virus. The onus is on them to arrange for a quarantine process if anyone arriving in the country tests positive for Coronavirus.

If Covid spreads, spectators might not be allowed at the Olympics: Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga

Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga has remphesised that the Olympic delegation should not come in close contact with the general public.

Although the Organizing committee has restricted the spectator capacity at 50% for a venue with a maximum of 10,000 people, Yoshihide Suga has kept the possibility of staging Olympics without spectators open.

Yoshihide Suga told Japanese media:

“In the event a state of emergency is declared, then we can’t rule out not having spectators.”

The PM has also urged his people to follow the Olympics on TV to avoid the spread of the infection.

The Organizing Committee has also said that it will not be distributing condoms to athletes in the village. However, athletes are permitted to consume alcohol in the village rooms.

Every athlete will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test daily and will have to wear a face mask in the village and around the venue, if not actively involved in an event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had claimed that 80% of people inside the Olympic Village will either have been vaccinated or be in the process of inoculation in time for the Games.

Athletes have to strictly follow the guidelines or else they will run the risk of being expelled from the Games village as well as Japan.

Edited by Rohit Mishra